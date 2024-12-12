Jamshid Morrvaridy Unveils 'Jesus Cried': A Profound Memoir of Faith, Hardship, and Redemption

Jesus Cried: Two Invisible Super Powers

An inspiring journey through darkness and light, 'Jesus Cried' reveals spiritual resilience and the transformative power of divine love.

Through my story, I hope readers find faith in God’s light even in their darkest moments.” — Jamshid Morrvaridy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jamshid Morrvaridy presents his moving and thought-provoking narrative in 'Jesus Cried.' This candid memoir chronicles Morrvaridy’s life journey, offering an exciting exploration of two unseen forces—light and darkness—that shape our existence. Through his personal experiences, he provides readers with a rare and powerful peek into the spiritual dimensions of hardship, redemption, and divine intervention.About the book:'Jesus Cried' follows Jamshid Morrvaridy’s journey from a turbulent childhood in Iran to a search for hope across Europe and the U.S. Amid conflict, betrayal, and despair, he battles unseen forces of darkness and light. Through hardship, homelessness, and faith in Jesus Christ, he discovers divine guidance, offering readers a profound reflection on spiritual resilience.Childhood in Conflict:Born in Iran in 1966, Morrvaridy’s early years were marked by trauma and instability. His parents’ divorce, experiences of abuse, and the horrors of the Iran-Iraq war shaped a difficult childhood. A persistent negative energy haunted him, keeping him trapped in painful memories. These formative years ignited a desire to escape and search for a better life, setting the stage for a lifelong struggle against unseen forces.A Dangerous Journey to Freedom:At 20, Morrvaridy left Iran, seeking freedom in Europe. His journey, fraught with uncertainty and danger, took him through Turkey, Bulgaria, and Yugoslavia. After arriving in Holland, he encountered Stephen S., a Christian Iranian who introduced him to Jesus Christ. This meeting marked the beginning of his spiritual transformation, offering a gleam of hope amid the fear and isolation of life as a refugee.Betrayal in America:Morrvaridy’s hope for a new beginning in the United States was shattered by betrayal. His uncle misappropriated his $30,000 savings, leaving him destitute and vulnerable. He endured grueling work conditions, poverty, and despair. Despite his resilience, the negative energy of his past continued to haunt him. These experiences tested his faith and resolve, pushing him to the brink of collapse.Encounters with Divine Guidance:Throughout his journey, Morrvaridy met individuals who offered spiritual guidance. Friends like Otto and Arie Abbink played crucial roles in his path toward faith. His encounter with Peter Brocks, a preacher who claimed to be a seer, revealed deeper spiritual truths. These connections, seemingly orchestrated by a higher power, helped him recognize the divine presence in his life, guiding him toward healing and purpose.The Battle Between Darkness and Light:Central to 'Jesus Cried' is the ongoing battle between two unseen forces—darkness and light. Morrvaridy describes the negative energy that sought to keep him trapped in despair. However, moments of divine intervention offer hope and clarity. His story illustrates how these forces shape human lives, urging readers to reflect on the spiritual battles within their journeys.A Mission of Truth and Compassion:Jamshid Morrvaridy’s 'Jesus Cried' is more than a memoir—it’s a mission to share truth, inspire reflection, and support those in need. The book purposes to deepen readers’ understanding of themselves, their Creator, and the unseen forces shaping life. Proceeds are dedicated to helping the homeless and sick, reflecting Morrvaridy’s commitment to compassion and faith. His journey exemplifies how personal resilience, spiritual awareness, and charity can coexist to create a meaningful impact.About the Author:Jamshid Morrvaridy was born in Iran in 1966 and has lived a life marked by both hardship and revelation. His journey spans continents, cultures, and spiritual awakenings. Through his writing, Morrvaridy seeks to share his discoveries about faith, the battle between good and evil, and the transformative power of divine love. His goal is to inspire others to recognize the unseen forces in their own lives and to spread the word of God, using proceeds from his book to help the homeless and sick.Availability:'Jesus Cried' is Available on Amazon for readers who seek to understand the deeper spiritual dimensions of life and the journey toward faith and redemption.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

