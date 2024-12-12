tetadex Public Beta Launches, Simplifying Onchain Futures Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tetadex , an intuitive onchain futures trading platform designed for new users, is now in public beta, offering users a simplified way to explore decentralized finance (DeFi). To mark the occasion, tetadex is rewarding the first 100,000 users who complete a trade of at least 10 USDT, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

tetadex aims to simplify futures trading with a focus on ease of use and security, enabling users to confidently engage with DeFi, regardless of experience. The platform offers mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified features for an accessible and enjoyable experience. Powered by StarkWare’s advanced StarkEx technology, tetadex ensures scalable, self-custodial trading with enhanced privacy and transaction speed, while maintaining full user control. Looking ahead, tetadex is focused on enhancing its platform with new features to make futures trading more accessible and enjoyable for users.

tetadex has formed a strategic partnership with Bitget Wallet to bring decentralized futures trading to a wider audience. As part of this partnership, tetadex has been integrated into the Bitget Wallet app, allowing users to access secure and simplified decentralized futures trading directly within the wallet. Users can find tetadex in the DApps section in Bitget Wallet's Discover tab. This integration ensures a seamless and convenient trading experience while maintaining high levels of security and ease of use.

"Our goal is to make onchain trading easy and accessible for new users, giving them the confidence to explore the space," said the tetadex team. "Through our partnership with Bitget Wallet, we are excited to offer intuitive decentralized futures trading directly within the app, providing over 40 million users with greater control over their assets and making DeFi accessible. This allows more users to experience decentralized, seamless, and user-friendly trading. As DeFi evolves, improved UX design and user empowerment will continue to drive adoption and innovation in the space."

About tetadex

tetadex is an intuitive onchain futures trading platform that simplifies decentralized finance for new users. With features like mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tetadex makes it simple for users to get started with onchain trading while having fun and earning rewards. tetadex is designed to give users full control over their trades in a safe and secure environment.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

For media inquiries, users may contact official@tetadex.com

Contact

tetadex

official@tetadex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d334bd97-95ad-4509-8c56-38a3a997116b

tetadex tetadex

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.