Wood Pulp Market Size to Expand from USD 80.2 Billion (2024) to USD 101 Billion (2034) | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market for tissue paper is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by increased awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation and a growing preference for sustainable products. As consumers seek eco-friendly alternatives, manufacturers are increasingly adopting wood fibers and recycled paper pulp in their production processes. To meet this rising demand, the production of wood pulp has been increasing steadily.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wood pulp market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated to reach USD 80.2 billion in 2024 and projected to surpass USD 101.0 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The market, which generated USD 78.9 billion in revenue in 2023, is set to capitalize on emerging trends in sustainable packaging, textile innovation, and hygiene-driven tissue paper demand.

The wood pulp market is a cornerstone of the global paper and packaging industry, playing a critical role in producing products like paper, tissues, and specialty packaging. Demand for wood pulp has been shaped by growing consumer needs, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements.

One key demand driver is the rising global need for eco-friendly and recyclable materials. With increased awareness of environmental sustainability, industries are turning to wood pulp as a biodegradable alternative to plastic. This trend is particularly evident in the packaging sector, where brands seek sustainable solutions to meet consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the demand for tissue products and hygiene paper has surged, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, which emphasized hygiene and cleanliness.

The wood pulp market is also witnessing significant innovations and technological advancements. Chemical pulping techniques are becoming more efficient, allowing for higher-quality pulp with reduced environmental impact. Innovations like enzyme-assisted pulping and nanocellulose production are transforming the market by enabling lighter, stronger, and more versatile pulp-based materials. Nanocellulose, for instance, has applications ranging from lightweight packaging to high-performance composites, opening up new avenues for wood pulp utilization.

Moreover, digitalization and smart technologies are influencing production processes. Automation and data analytics are being integrated into pulp mills to optimize operations, improve energy efficiency, and reduce waste. Sustainable forestry practices and certifications, such as FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), are also becoming pivotal, as companies prioritize responsible sourcing to meet consumer expectations.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising urbanization, e-commerce, and industrial activities. However, the industry faces challenges, including fluctuating raw material costs, deforestation concerns, and regulatory pressures.

Key Takeaways:

The wood pulp industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The industry was valued at USD 78.9 billion in 2023.

By 2034, the global market is projected to reach USD 101.0 billion.

South Asia & Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

Key drivers include demand for sustainable packaging and eco-friendly textiles.

Major players include Suzano Papel e Celulose, International Paper Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, and Domtar Corporation.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

1. Growing Demand in the Food Packaging Industry

The food industry has emerged as a dominant consumer of wood pulp, leveraging its biodegradable properties for sustainable packaging solutions. Wood pulp accounts for more than 44% of market share within the end-use segment due to its pivotal role in creating eco-friendly materials such as paperboard and molded packaging. These materials address the global push toward reducing plastic waste and enhancing food safety.

2. Softwood Pulp Leading the Market

Softwood pulp, renowned for its longer fibers offering superior strength and durability, is anticipated to dominate the market. Its versatility makes it ideal for high-grade paper products, including packaging, printing, and tissue paper. Additionally, its efficiency in mass production and mechanical pulping processes positions it as a market leader.

3. Rising Tissue Paper Consumption

The burgeoning demand for tissue paper—encompassing toilet paper, facial tissues, and paper towels—is a significant driver of the wood pulp market. In Europe alone, sanitary and household paper accounted for 10.3% of total paper and board production in 2023 (CEPI). Increased urbanization, population growth, and heightened hygiene awareness globally have further propelled the need for wood pulp as a critical raw material for tissue products.

4. Expansion in Eco-Friendly Textiles

Wood pulp-derived fiber-based textiles, such as lyocell and modal, are experiencing heightened demand. These sustainable fabrics, prized for their softness, breathability, and biodegradability, are gaining traction in fashion and home textiles. As industries shift toward sustainable practices, wood pulp’s role in producing eco-friendly textiles is anticipated to grow, driving innovation in pulp processing technologies.

Challenges in the Wood Pulp Market

While the outlook remains optimistic, the wood pulp industry faces challenges from alternative fibers and recycled materials. Advanced recycling technologies are enhancing the quality and affordability of recycled paper pulp, aligning with circular economy goals and reducing reliance on virgin pulp. Additionally, non-wood alternatives such as bamboo, hemp, and bagasse are gaining popularity due to their rapid harvest cycles and lower environmental impact.

"The wood pulp market's projected growth underscores its crucial role in sustainable industries. Key drivers like eco-friendly packaging and biodegradable textiles demonstrate the market's alignment with global sustainability goals, ensuring its relevance in diverse sectors." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Country-Wise Insights for The Wood Pulp Market Forecast (2024 To 2034), Along With A Brief Description Of Key Factors Driving Growth:

Country Value CAGR (2024-2034) Key Growth Drivers USA 0.6 % Abundant coniferous forests provide a steady, low-cost supply of high-quality pulp for packaging, printing, and hygiene products. High domestic demand and export opportunities. Germany 0.5 % Stable demand for paper products, with moderate growth in eco-friendly packaging and sustainability trends, but slower growth compared to other countries. China 3.2 % Rapid urbanization and e-commerce growth fuel demand for paper products and sustainable packaging solutions. Investment in pulp technologies supports growth with reduced impact. UK 0.4 % Slow growth driven by demand for sustainable paper and packaging materials, with a focus on eco-friendly alternatives in the packaging sector. Spain 1.1 % Increased demand for paper products, particularly in packaging, driven by e-commerce and the shift toward sustainable solutions in industries like retail and logistics. India 5.3 % High growth due to rapid urbanization, increased paper consumption in education, packaging, and hygiene sectors, as well as a push towards sustainable practices in production. Canada 0.9 % Abundant forest resources for wood pulp production support steady market growth, with strong demand from packaging and tissue paper industries. Nordic (e.g., Sweden, Finland) 2.2 % Well-established forest industries, investment in sustainable forestry practices, and robust demand for wood pulp products, especially in the packaging sector.





Future Trends in the Wood Pulp Industry:

Sustainability Focus: Increasing emphasis on sustainable forestry practices and eco-friendly production processes to meet environmental regulations and consumer demand for recyclable products. Technological Advancements: Adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including enzyme-assisted pulping and nanocellulose, enhancing the versatility and strength of wood pulp products. E-Commerce Growth: Rising demand for packaging materials driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, pushing for sustainable, pulp-based packaging alternatives. Circular Economy Initiatives: Increased integration of recycling and circular economy practices, focusing on pulp reuse and waste reduction in production processes. Shifting Consumer Preferences: Growing preference for hygiene products and tissues, especially post-pandemic, fostering continued demand in the consumer goods sector.



Growth Opportunities:

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Rapid urbanization in Asia, Africa, and Latin America presents substantial growth opportunities for wood pulp consumption, especially in packaging and tissue products. E-Commerce Packaging Solutions: With the surge in online shopping, there’s a growing need for sustainable, pulp-based packaging, creating significant opportunities for producers. Investment in Pulp Technology: Continued investment in high-end pulp production technologies, enabling better efficiency, lower environmental impact, and meeting rising global demand. Sustainable Paper Products: Increasing demand for biodegradable and recyclable paper products in industries such as retail, food, and healthcare provides growth potential. Collaboration with Green Certifications: Companies adopting eco-certifications like FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) can tap into the growing market demand for responsibly sourced and sustainable products.







Key Players in Wood Pulp Market

Oji Holdings Corporation.

Suzano Papel e Celulose

The International Paper Company

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Domtar Corporation (Paper Excelllence)

Metsä Group

Eldorado Brasil Inc

Altri SGPS SA

Canfor Corporation

Ence Energía y Celulosa, S.A.

Heinzel Group

Billerud AB

Fiber Excellence Group

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Wood Pulp Market Segmentation

By Source:

In terms of source, the wood pulp market is divided into hardwood pulp and softwood pulp.

By Pulp Type:

By pulp type, the wood pulp market is segmented into bleached pulp and unbleached pulp.

By Application:

In terms of application, the wood pulp market is segmented into printing & writing paper, tissue & towel products, specialty papers, packaging products and non-paper applications. Printing & writing paper further includes magazines, catalogs, office paper and newsprint. Specialty paper are sub-segmented into décor paper and technical paper. Packaging products segment include corrugated boxes, cartons, liners, bags & sacks, wrapping paper and other packaging products.

By End Use:

Some of end users in the wood pulp market include food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, textile, homecare and other industrial. The food industry further includes bakery & confectionary, dairy products, fresh produce, baby food, pet food, ready to eat and other food products. The beverages segment include alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The homecare sector is sub-segmented into toiletries, laundry care, personal hygiene and air fresheners.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

French Language:

Le marché mondial de la pâte de bois est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, sa taille étant estimée à 80,2 milliards USD en 2024 et devant dépasser 101,0 milliards USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 2,4 % au cours de la période de prévision. Le marché, qui a généré 78,9 milliards USD de revenus en 2023, devrait capitaliser sur les tendances émergentes en matière d'emballage durable, d'innovation textile et de demande de papier hygiénique axée sur l'hygiène.

Le marché de la pâte de bois est un pilier de l'industrie mondiale du papier et de l'emballage. Il joue un rôle essentiel dans la production de produits tels que le papier, les mouchoirs et les emballages spéciaux. La demande de pâte de bois a été façonnée par les besoins croissants des consommateurs, les préoccupations en matière de développement durable et les avancées technologiques.

L’un des principaux moteurs de la demande est le besoin mondial croissant de matériaux écologiques et recyclables. Avec une prise de conscience accrue de la durabilité environnementale, les industries se tournent vers la pâte de bois comme alternative biodégradable au plastique. Cette tendance est particulièrement évidente dans le secteur de l’emballage, où les marques recherchent des solutions durables pour répondre aux attentes des consommateurs et aux exigences réglementaires. En outre, la demande de produits en papier hygiénique et de papier hygiénique a augmenté, en particulier après la pandémie de COVID-19, qui a mis l’accent sur l’hygiène et la propreté.

Le marché de la pâte à papier connaît également des innovations et des avancées technologiques importantes. Les techniques de fabrication de pâte chimique deviennent plus efficaces, ce qui permet d'obtenir une pâte de meilleure qualité avec un impact environnemental réduit. Des innovations telles que la fabrication de pâte assistée par enzymes et la production de nanocellulose transforment le marché en permettant la fabrication de matériaux à base de pâte plus légers, plus résistants et plus polyvalents. La nanocellulose, par exemple, a des applications allant des emballages légers aux composites hautes performances, ouvrant de nouvelles perspectives pour l'utilisation de la pâte à papier.

De plus, la numérisation et les technologies intelligentes influencent les processus de production. L’automatisation et l’analyse des données sont intégrées dans les usines de pâte à papier pour optimiser les opérations, améliorer l’efficacité énergétique et réduire les déchets. Les pratiques et certifications forestières durables, telles que le FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), deviennent également essentielles, car les entreprises privilégient l’approvisionnement responsable pour répondre aux attentes des consommateurs.

Au niveau régional, le marché de l’Asie-Pacifique connaît une croissance rapide, tirée par l’urbanisation croissante, le commerce électronique et les activités industrielles. Cependant, le secteur est confronté à des défis, notamment la fluctuation des coûts des matières premières, les préoccupations liées à la déforestation et les pressions réglementaires.

Principaux points à retenir :

L’industrie de la pâte de bois devrait croître à un TCAC de 2,4 % entre 2024 et 2034.

L’industrie était évaluée à 78,9 milliards USD en 2023.

D’ici 2034, le marché mondial devrait atteindre 101,0 milliards USD.

L'Asie du Sud et le Pacifique devraient connaître la plus forte croissance, avec un TCAC de 4,1 %.

Les principaux facteurs moteurs sont notamment la demande d’emballages durables et de textiles respectueux de l’environnement.

Les principaux acteurs comprennent Suzano Papel e Celulose, International Paper Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj et Domtar Corporation.

Facteurs déterminants de la croissance du marché

Demande croissante dans le secteur de l'emballage alimentaire

L'industrie alimentaire est devenue un consommateur dominant de pâte de bois, exploitant ses propriétés biodégradables pour des solutions d'emballage durables . La pâte de bois représente plus de 44 % des parts de marché dans le segment d'utilisation finale en raison de son rôle essentiel dans la création de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement tels que le carton et les emballages moulés. Ces matériaux répondent à la tendance mondiale visant à réduire les déchets plastiques et à améliorer la sécurité alimentaire. La pâte de bois résineux domine le marché

La pâte de bois résineux, réputée pour ses fibres plus longues offrant une résistance et une durabilité supérieures, devrait dominer le marché. Sa polyvalence la rend idéale pour les produits de papier de haute qualité, notamment les emballages, l'impression et le papier de soie. De plus, son efficacité dans la production de masse et les processus de réduction en pâte mécanique la positionne comme un leader du marché. La demande croissante

de papier hygiénique, qui comprend le papier hygiénique, les mouchoirs en papier et les essuie-tout, est un moteur important du marché de la pâte de bois. Rien qu'en Europe, le papier hygiénique et ménager représentait 10,3 % de la production totale de papier et de carton en 2023 (CEPI). L'urbanisation croissante, la croissance démographique et la sensibilisation accrue à l'hygiène à l'échelle mondiale ont encore accru le besoin de pâte de bois en tant que matière première essentielle pour les produits de papier hygiénique. Les textiles

à base de fibres dérivées de la pâte de bois, comme le lyocell et le modal, connaissent une demande accrue. Ces tissus durables, appréciés pour leur douceur, leur respirabilité et leur biodégradabilité, gagnent du terrain dans la mode et les textiles d'intérieur. À mesure que les industries évoluent vers des pratiques durables, le rôle de la pâte de bois dans la production de textiles respectueux de l'environnement devrait croître, stimulant l'innovation dans les technologies de traitement de la pâte.

Les défis du marché de la pâte de bois

Si les perspectives restent optimistes, l’industrie de la pâte à papier est confrontée à des défis liés aux fibres alternatives et aux matériaux recyclés. Les technologies de recyclage avancées améliorent la qualité et l’accessibilité de la pâte à papier recyclée, s’alignant sur les objectifs de l’économie circulaire et réduisant la dépendance à la pâte vierge. De plus, les alternatives non ligneuses telles que le bambou, le chanvre et la bagasse gagnent en popularité en raison de leurs cycles de récolte rapides et de leur impact environnemental réduit.

« La croissance prévue du marché de la pâte de bois souligne son rôle crucial dans les industries durables. Des facteurs clés tels que les emballages écologiques et les textiles biodégradables démontrent l'alignement du marché sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité, garantissant sa pertinence dans divers secteurs », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Tendances futures dans l’industrie de la pâte de bois :

Priorité au développement durable : Mettre davantage l’accent sur les pratiques forestières durables et les processus de production respectueux de l’environnement pour répondre aux réglementations environnementales et à la demande des consommateurs en matière de produits recyclables. Progrès technologiques : L’adoption de technologies de pointe, notamment la fabrication de pâte assistée par enzymes et la nanocellulose, améliore la polyvalence et la résistance des produits à base de pâte de bois. Croissance du commerce électronique : la demande croissante de matériaux d’emballage, stimulée par l’expansion rapide du commerce électronique, pousse à des alternatives d’emballage durables à base de pâte à papier. Initiatives d’économie circulaire : Intégration accrue des pratiques de recyclage et d’économie circulaire, en mettant l’accent sur la réutilisation de la pâte à papier et la réduction des déchets dans les processus de production. Évolution des préférences des consommateurs : préférence croissante pour les produits d’hygiène et les mouchoirs, en particulier après la pandémie, favorisant une demande continue dans le secteur des biens de consommation.



Opportunités de croissance :

Expansion sur les marchés émergents : l’urbanisation rapide en Asie, en Afrique et en Amérique latine offre d’importantes opportunités de croissance pour la consommation de pâte de bois, notamment dans les produits d’emballage et de papier tissu. Solutions d'emballage pour le commerce électronique : avec l'essor des achats en ligne, il existe un besoin croissant d'emballages durables à base de pâte à papier, créant des opportunités importantes pour les producteurs. Investissement dans la technologie de la pâte à papier : Investissement continu dans les technologies de production de pâte à papier haut de gamme, permettant une meilleure efficacité, un impact environnemental réduit et répondant à la demande mondiale croissante. Produits en papier durables : la demande croissante de produits en papier biodégradables et recyclables dans des secteurs tels que la vente au détail, l’alimentation et la santé offre un potentiel de croissance. Collaboration avec les certifications vertes : les entreprises qui adoptent des éco-certifications comme le FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) peuvent exploiter la demande croissante du marché pour des produits issus de sources responsables et durables.



Principaux acteurs du marché de la pâte à papier

Société de portefeuille Oji.

Suzano Papier et Cellulose

La société internationale du papier

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Domtar Corporation (Paper Excellence)

Groupe Metsä

Eldorado Brésil Inc.

Autres SGPS SA

Société Canfor

Ence Énergie et Cellulose, SA

Groupe Heinzel

Billerud AB

Groupe Excellence Fibre

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Segmentation du marché de la pâte de bois

Par source :

En termes de source, le marché de la pâte de bois est divisé en pâte de feuillus et pâte de résineux.

Par type de pulpe :

Selon le type de pâte, le marché de la pâte de bois est segmenté en pâte blanchie et pâte non blanchie.

Par application :

En termes d'application, le marché de la pâte de bois est segmenté en papier d'impression et d'écriture, produits de papier hygiénique et de serviettes, papiers spéciaux , produits d'emballage et applications non papier. Le papier d'impression et d'écriture comprend également les magazines, les catalogues, le papier de bureau et le papier journal. Le papier spécial est sous-segmenté en papier décoratif et papier technique. Le segment des produits d'emballage comprend les boîtes en carton ondulé, les cartons, les doublures, les sacs et sachets, le papier d'emballage et d'autres produits d'emballage.

Par utilisation finale :

Parmi les utilisateurs finaux du marché de la pâte de bois figurent les secteurs de l'alimentation, des boissons, des produits pharmaceutiques, des cosmétiques et des soins personnels, du textile, des produits d'entretien ménager et d'autres industries. L'industrie alimentaire comprend également la boulangerie et la confiserie, les produits laitiers , les produits frais, les aliments pour bébés, les aliments pour animaux de compagnie, les produits prêts à consommer et d'autres produits alimentaires. Le segment des boissons comprend les boissons alcoolisées et non alcoolisées. Le secteur des produits d'entretien ménager est sous-segmenté en produits de toilette, produits d'entretien du linge, produits d'hygiène personnelle et assainisseurs d'air.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique sont couverts.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

