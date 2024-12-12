[Latest] Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 38,186.6 Million by 2033 at a 8.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Water Desalination Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 16,581.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18,023.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 38,186.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water Technologies, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, ACCIONA Agua, IDE Technologies, Aquatech International LLC, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Desalitech Ltd., Fluence Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Hyflux Ltd., Befesa, Kingspan Environmental, Biwater, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Sea water, Brackish water, River water, Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage Flash (MSF) distillation, Multi-effect Distillation (MED), Others), By Application (Drinking Water Supply, Process Water, Irrigation Water, Others), By End Users (Municipal, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Water Desalination Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16,581.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18,023.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 38,186.6 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Water Scarcity: Rising global water scarcity due to population growth, urbanization, and climate change drives demand for desalination as a sustainable water supply solution. This trend is particularly pronounced in coastal regions and arid areas where traditional freshwater sources are insufficient to meet growing demand.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in desalination technologies, such as improvements in membrane materials (like high-performance RO membranes), energy recovery systems (such as pressure exchangers and turbines), and hybrid desalination processes (combining RO with thermal processes), enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. These advancements drive adoption across municipal, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Regulatory Support: Government initiatives and regulations promoting water reuse and desalination projects bolster market growth. Policies incentivize investment in desalination infrastructure to ensure water quality compliance, mitigate drought impacts, and secure reliable water supply in water-stressed regions, fostering market expansion globally.

Industrial Demand: Growing industrial applications, particularly in oil & gas, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, drive demand for process water desalination. Industries require high-quality water for operations, driving technological advancements and the adoption of desalination systems tailored to specific industrial requirements.

Cost Reduction Efforts: Efforts to reduce the overall cost of desalination through advancements in energy-efficient technologies (like improved energy recovery devices and renewable energy integration), economies of scale in plant construction, and enhancements in maintenance practices (such as predictive maintenance using IoT and AI) promote market growth by improving cost-effectiveness and competitiveness of desalination solutions.

Regional Market Growth: Regional market growth is driven by increasing investments in desalination projects in water-scarce regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia-Pacific. Governments and private sectors invest in large-scale desalination plants to support economic development, urbanization, and population growth, ensuring water security and sustainability in these regions.

Environmental Concerns: Heightened environmental awareness and regulatory pressures drive demand for eco-friendly desalination technologies. Innovations in minimizing brine discharge, reducing energy consumption, and utilizing sustainable practices enhance market appeal and compliance with environmental standards, shaping the future of the desalination equipment market.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, The seawater desalination plant in Qingdao undergoes rigorous safety and productivity assessments. By establishing a large-scale desalination base and integrating desalinated water into the municipal pipeline network, the city effectively supplements its water resources.

In 2022, TOYOBO CO., LTD. collaborated with SWPC and AJMC to develop an eco-friendly water treatment system using hollow fiber forward osmosis (FO) membranes for desalination plants. This partnership aims to drive strategic growth by innovating new products and technologies in the desalination sector.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Water Desalination Equipment Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: COVID-19 disrupted global supply chains, causing delays in the procurement of critical components and equipment needed for desalination projects, leading to project delays and increased costs.

Reduced Investment and Project Delays: Economic uncertainties during the pandemic led to reduced investment in new desalination projects and delays in ongoing projects due to budget constraints and logistical challenges.

Resumption of Infrastructure Projects: As economies recover, there is a gradual resumption of infrastructure projects, including desalination plants, supported by government stimulus packages and renewed investor confidence in long-term water security projects.

Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in desalination technologies, such as improved membrane efficiency, energy recovery systems, and automation, drives cost reductions and enhances operational efficiency post-pandemic.

Regional Water Security Initiatives: Governments and international organizations prioritize water security initiatives post-pandemic, increasing investments in desalination to ensure reliable water supply in water-stressed regions.

Diversification of Supply Chains: Desalination equipment suppliers are diversifying their supply chains and adopting localized sourcing strategies to mitigate future supply chain disruptions and reduce dependency on single sourcing.

Focus on Sustainability: Post-pandemic recovery includes a heightened focus on sustainable desalination practices, such as reducing energy consumption, minimizing environmental impact, and exploring renewable energy integration in desalination processes. These initiatives align with global sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

Adoption of Remote Monitoring and Maintenance: Post-COVID-19, there is an increased adoption of remote monitoring and maintenance technologies in desalination plants. These technologies enable operators to monitor equipment performance, diagnose issues remotely, and conduct predictive maintenance, reducing the need for on-site personnel and enhancing operational efficiency.

Investment in Research and Development: Recovery efforts include increased investment in research and development (R&D) for desalination technologies. Focus areas include improving water recovery rates, enhancing membrane durability, and developing cost-effective desalination solutions suitable for diverse environmental conditions and water quality challenges.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Water Desalination Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Water Desalination Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Water Desalination Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Advances in membrane technology and energy efficiency drive efforts to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The region also focuses on integrating desalination with renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to enhance sustainability and resilience in water supply infrastructure.

Europe: With a focus on water reuse and sustainable water management, Europe invests in advanced desalination technologies such as reverse osmosis and thermal processes. Regulatory frameworks support the development of efficient and environmentally friendly desalination projects, aiming to achieve water security amidst increasing water stress exacerbated by climate change.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and population growth propel demand for desalination solutions in coastal and water-scarce regions. The region emphasizes large-scale deployment of desalination plants, driven by advancements in hybrid desalination technologies and initiatives to optimize energy use and reduce costs in desalination processes. Innovations cater to diverse water quality requirements and environmental conditions across the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA regions prioritize desalination to address severe water scarcity challenges in arid and semi-arid climates. Government initiatives and investments focus on mega desalination projects and innovative technologies like membrane distillation and forward osmosis to sustainably meet growing water demands. The emphasis is on integrating desalination with renewable energy sources and optimizing water resource management to ensure long-term water security and economic development.

List of the prominent players in the Water Desalination Equipment Market:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Veolia Water Technologies

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

ACCIONA Agua

IDE Technologies

Aquatech International LLC

Xylem Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Desalitech Ltd.

Fluence Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Hyflux Ltd.

Befesa

Kingspan Environmental

Biwater

Others

The Water Desalination Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Sea water

Brackish water

River water

Others

By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Flash (MSF) distillation

Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

Others

By Application

Drinking Water Supply

Process Water

Irrigation Water

Others

By End Users

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

