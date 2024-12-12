American Egg Board Debuts “Tower of Eggs” Activation in Roblox, Featuring Obstacle Gameplay and Recipe Challenges

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-ever gaming activation from America’s egg farmers engages gamers through obstacle course gameplay, egg power-ups and in-game recipes.

The American Egg Board (AEB) announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind, in-game activation exclusively in Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform: a “Tower of Eggs” pop-up filled with a dozen delicious egg recipes.

Featured in popular Roblox obby (obstacle-course) games now through February 5, 2025, it’s an uneggspected way for players to explore the unlimited potential of eggs to fuel their day—and gameplay!

With a challenge to make recipes like Sausage, Egg and Cheese Roll-Ups and Ramen Carbonara, players will run, jump and duck their way through a four-level tower obstacle course, each representing a real egg recipe comprised of ingredients and kitchen tools needed to complete the dish. As they run the course, players can unleash power-ups by breaking open eggs and cracking into their amazing possibilities. When they reach success, players will be awarded limited-time player gear for their Roblox avatar wardrobe: egg-inspired accessories, of course, including sunny-side shades, eggsplorer helmet and yolk hero cape.

The Tower of Eggs pop-up will be appearing in the following games across Roblox:

Color or Die (Dec. 10 – 20, 2024)

1% Win Obby (Dec. 20, 2024 – Jan. 7, 2025)

Ultimate Easy Obby (Jan. 7 – 21, 2025)

Chill Obby (Jan. 21 – Feb. 5, 2025)

The Tower of Eggs pop-up from America’s egg farmers and The Incredible Egg is the latest extension of their “Meant to be Broken” campaign, empowering people to break the rules and routines, inside and outside the kitchen. The AEB’s target audience of Millennial and Gen Z consumers are enthusiastic gaming fans.

“We are excited to invite players to the Tower of Eggs pop-up, where they may be surprised their mission to master a basic cheese quiche is fun, easy and inspires their next meal,” shares Ed Hoffman, vice president of marketing and communications at the AEB. “By tapping into the fast-paced, challenging and entertaining Roblox platform, we are engaging a new generation of egg fans in an immersive and memorable moment.”

Sunny Choi, who made history as the first U.S. woman invited to compete in the global sport of breaking at the summer 2024 games and an “eggficionado,” befittingly appears as an NPC (non-playable character) delivering a message about breaking into the incredible power of eggs. “Sunny guides players through the Tower of Eggs, sharing egg-related quips and cheering them on for every dish,” says Hoffman.

The Tower of Eggs marks the first-ever Roblox activation brought to players by a national commodity checkoff organization and was created in partnership with Talmont, a gaming planning and strategy consultant, and Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms.

“Brands entering the gaming space are engaging in culture, creating experiences and building communities that transcend traditional marketing,” noted Steve Bava, strategy lead for Talmont. “The American Egg Board is leaning into gaming, a crucial shift for connecting eggs with the future.”

“The AEB was quick to recognize and embrace the power of tapping into the unbounded creativity that thrives within Roblox games,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “It has been a pleasure to partner with the AEB to bring a modular content experience to life that will reach millions of players across so many popular titles on the platform.”

Players interested in fueling their IRL gameplay can explore the featured recipes and meal inspiration at MeantToBeBroken.org and follow for more on TikTok and Instagram.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) supports America’s egg farmers in its mission to increase demand for U.S. eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5005227-1768-4309-8dc3-a4d6f8bd1f0e

AEB Egg

