Tilray Alternative Beverages Unveils HERB & BLOOM: A Cutting-Edge Era of Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Beverages

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to present the official launch of Herb & Bloom, a line of ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic, effervescent beverages that are cocktail-inspired. Herb & Bloom’s initial launch of beverages are infused with 5mg of carefully sourced natural hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.

Herb & Bloom’s Art Deco design reflects timeless sophistication. Its stylish and elegant collection is designed to evoke the art and golden age of cocktails. Herb & Bloom’s visual aesthetic is only the start. Inside each can is a harmonious blend of refreshing fruit flavors creating a smooth and balanced drinking experience. The initial launch features three re-imagined classic flavors for any occasion, including:

Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Margarita: This exquisite blend captures the essence of bright citrus notes, perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness. Personalize your drink by garnishing with an herbal twist—try a sprig of fresh mint, basil, rosemary, or any herb to enhance the aromatic appeal.

Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri: A refined take on an old-school classic, this concoction is rich with ripe juicy strawberry flavor. Add a sugar rim to complement the fruity notes for an extra touch of indulgence.

Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini: Savor the luscious, sweet peach flavor with this refreshing Bellini. Garnish with fresh fruit or edible flowers for an added hint of sophistication and visual appeal.















Toast to any celebration with HERB & BLOOM. Later this season, the brand will be launching additional 10mg options in select markets, expanding its line of timeless non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit Tilray Alternative Beverages or follow Herb & Bloom on Instagram @herbandbloomdrink.

About Herb & Bloom

Herb & Bloom embraces a new take on timeless classics. Made with 100% naturally derived Delta-9 THC and thoughtfully curated flavors, Herb & Bloom elevates the mocktail experience to new heights.

With options of 5mg and 10mg THC, premium ingredients and a slight effervescence, Herb & Bloom offers an unrivaled experience to usher in a new era of beverages.

Welcome to a world blooming with possibility.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Individual can spotlight: Herb & Bloom's New Hemp-Derived Beverages Delta-9 THC featuring classic cocktail-inspired flavors Herb & Bloom's Elevated Hemp-Derived Beverages - Official Packaging Left to Right: Strawberry Daiquiri, Classic Margarita, Peach Bellini Herb & Bloom's Elevated Hemp-Derived Beverages Mocktail Style in-situ shot

