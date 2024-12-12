Unwrap the Ultimate Holiday Experience with Good Supply’s Flavour-Packed Innovations

Experience the Pinnacle of Hard-Hitting Elevation with Good Supply’s Latest Product Release, Featuring JUICED XTREME, 2g Vapes, and Festive Monsters Pre-Roll: The Grump

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced that its Good Supply cannabis brand is launching a new product lineup just in time for the holidays. Good Supply’s holiday release celebrates the expansion of its fan-favourite product lines across Canada and includes new, high-potency formats crafted for cannabis enthusiasts looking for potent, flavourful, and affordable experiences.

Good Supply’s latest innovations include:

JUICED XTREME Resin Infused Pre-rolls: A New Kind of Elevation. Produced 100% in-house with Good Supply’s hang-dried whole flower, the JUICED Xtreme pre-rolls feature a double infusion of full spectrum resin and naturally flavoured distillate. With its larger sized 0.6g cone, JUICED Xtreme offers a smoother, full spectrum entourage and delivers exceptional value with more cannabis content and higher THC per product than the existing JUICED collection.

JUICED XTREME’s first launch features two tropical blends produced from a full spectrum resin infusion and naturally flavoured distillate:

Guava Sunrise (Indica): Free your mind with the infinite layers of guava and orange.

Maui Mango (Sativa): A taste of the tropics with every puff of mango and passion fruit notes.



Good Supply’s JUICED XTREME full spectrum resin infused pre-rolls are now available in multipacks of 3 x 0.6g at select retailers across Canada.

2g 510 Vapes : With bigger carts and bolder flavours, the 2g vapes reflect the latest trends among Canadian cannabis consumers seeking longer-lasting, innovative products. Offering up to 4x the fruity flavours of the original 1g carts, these 2g vapes also have double-distilled and double-filtered THC distillate for a total of 1,600mg of uniquely blended cannabinoids. Each 2g vape has 1,000mg THC 1 , 300mg CBG, and 300mg CBD – a first-of-its-kind combination for Good Supply. The vapes feature robust hardware with sustainable hemp-based mouthpieces 2 and wider airflow designed for smoother sessions. Good Supply’s first series of 2g 510 vapes features two key fruity flavours with another on its way later this winter:

Peach Bum (Sativa) featuring a peach, fruity, decadent profile. Purple Monkey (Indica) with grape, citrus, and fruity aromas. Blueberry Yum (Indica) – coming soon.

Monsters: ‘The Grump’ Holiday Limited-Edition Pre-rolls, Canada’s powerful 1,000mg 3 infused pre-roll returns. Packed into a hall-decking hybrid, present with festive packaging, Good Supply presents the second edition of its Grump Monster series. This year The Grump pre-rolls feature two new strain inputs featuring:

Alien OG (Milled Flower). Green Monster (Butane Hash Oil, “BHO”).

The Monsters are coated in extract and dipped in kief, resulting in 1,000mg of THC in 2.38g of infused pre-rolls. Each one packs a potent kick of 420mg/g, complemented by its sweet, spicy and diesel flavours. Monsters Grump Pre-rolls are available in single tubes at 2.38g nationwide at select retailers in Canada.

JUICED XTREME, the new 2g Vapes and the limited-edition Grump Monsters are a testament to the brand's dedication to providing consumers with the finest cannabis products on the market. All three products are available in select regions and retailers across Canada, with expected national expansion in the new year.

For more information on Good Supply’s latest launches, visit @GoodSupplyCannabis on Instagram.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we are always up for a good time.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Media: News@Tilray.com

Investors: Investors@Tilray.com

_______________________

1 “The most THC allowed in one package” – Health Canada, proposed regulations for additional cannabis products available at: Proposed regulations for additional cannabis products – Canada.ca

2 ‘Green You Can Feel Good About’ – Good Supply initially launched its sustainable hemp packaging in 2023, announcing their packaging transition from plastic waste to more eco-friendly materials across all product categories within its portfolio.

3 “The most THC allowed in one package” – Health Canada, proposed regulations for additional cannabis products available at: Proposed regulations for additional cannabis products - Canada.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c0d9e6-3dc3-4ada-ac5a-864c75e3fbfd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52efafef-7ce9-444d-aa78-93b752008897

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9b1dfda-b264-4fc9-9acc-f38f605115b0

Good Supply's JUICED XTREME is here The extension of the brand's original JUICED series includes infused pre-rolls with a variety of flavours, potencies, and strain inputs. Good Supply 2G Vapes have arrived Introducing Purple Monkey and Peach Bum now in 2x the amount! Good Supply Monsters: The Grump New Strain Inputs for Winter 2024

