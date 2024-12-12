Dino Rizzo Hosts Dr. Ed Newton in Inspiring New Episode of Unscripted Podcast: A Deep Dive Into Community Impact and Radical Generosity

Dino Rizzo’s latest Unscripted episode features Dr. Ed Newton, who shares insights on building community impact and fostering radical generosity at Community Bible Church in San Antonio

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) has released an impactful new episode of the Unscripted podcast with ARC President Pastor Dino Rizzo . The latest Unscripted episode features Dr. Ed Newton, lead pastor of Community Bible Church (CBC) in San Antonio, Texas , who sits down with Dino Rizzo to offer powerful insights and actionable strategies for those looking to make a transformative impact in their cities.

In this latest episode, Dr. Newton, who leads a thriving multigenerational and multicultural congregation of over 27,000, shares how his personal journey and unique upbringing shaped his perspective on outreach and community engagement. Raised by deaf parents and having experienced the challenges of growing up in government-subsidized housing, Dr. Newton speaks candidly about how these experiences informed his mission of creating systems that empower and uplift individuals.

Dr. Newton shares with Pastor Dino Rizzo how CBC has fostered a culture of radical generosity. He emphasizes that by living with open hands, the church has witnessed abundant blessings in return. This approach to open-handed living serves as a powerful example for other churches looking to broaden their impact and effectively serve their communities.

In his conversation with Dino Rizzo , Dr. Newton moves past the traditional view of a church as just a place of worship and comfort. He describes how CBC functions as a mission base—like an aircraft carrier—focused on serving and making a difference in the community. This approach has helped CBC develop strong and impactful partnerships with local leaders, such as the mayor, police chief, and fire chief, positioning the church as a trusted resource that the city turns to when needs arise.

Dr. Newton uses CBC’s 60-acre campus to serve as a model for how churches can integrate with their cities. He also discusses how spaces like parks and sports courts are designed not only for the congregation but for the wider community. These innovative uses of church property are making CBC a vital part of San Antonio’s social fabric.

Dino Rizzo praises Dr. Newton’s leadership and commitment to living out the Gospel through community-centered initiatives. “Pastor Ed’s journey is a powerful testament to what happens when churches step into their role as agents of change,” said Rizzo. “The way he approaches outreach, leadership, and building strong relationships with city leaders is something we can all learn from.”

This episode takes a deep dive into the value of genuine leadership, openness, and connecting a church’s mission to real community needs. Dr. Newton urges listeners to move beyond just feeling compassion and take action on their calling. He reminds everyone, “God isn’t looking for the most qualified—He’s looking for those who are available.”

Watch the full episode on the Unscripted podcast platform or tune in on your favorite podcast app. For more information and to stay updated on future episodes, visit ARC’s official website.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran , co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored “Serve Your City.” Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC’s operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

