Discover the NACHO (Nacho the Kat) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that NACHO (Nacho the Kat) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The NACHO/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs & KASPA Eco). Mark your calendars and stay tuned for the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on December 14, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 14, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 15, 2024 (UTC)

About NACHO (Nacho the Kat)

Nacho the Kat is a groundbreaking community-driven cryptocurrency project that harnesses the power of the Kaspa blockchain to make advanced blockchain technology accessible to everyone. As the first fair-minted KRC20 token on Kaspa, Nacho is committed to decentralization, transparency, and equal opportunities, ensuring no pre-allocated tokens for privileged access.

With its mission to simplify and democratize access to Kaspa’s cutting-edge ecosystem, Nacho empowers its community to embrace decentralized finance in a censorship-resistant environment.

Key Features of NACHO:

KatScan: An advanced KRC20 explorer and analytics platform, delivering detailed insights into token holders and transactions.

An advanced KRC20 explorer and analytics platform, delivering detailed insights into token holders and transactions. KatBot: A user-friendly Discord bot that integrates seamlessly with wallets for token management.

A user-friendly Discord bot that integrates seamlessly with wallets for token management. Kat Pool: A community-driven, open-source Kaspa mining pool in development, enhancing security and decentralization for the blockchain.



By fostering a collaborative and inclusive community, Nacho the Kat is poised to revolutionize the Kaspa ecosystem, championing innovation and open-source solutions.

The listing of NACHO on XT Exchange marks a pivotal moment for its growing community, offering global exposure and paving the way for greater adoption within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This partnership underscores XT Exchange’s dedication to supporting visionary projects that embody creativity, community spirit, and cutting-edge technology.

Website: https://NachoWyborski.xyz

Blockchain Browser: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/NACHO

Whitepaper Link: https://nachowyborski.xyz/Nacho_the_kat_Whitepaper_240605.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

