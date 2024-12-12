Bybit P2P Expands Merchant Benefits in Africa





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, renews its commitment to merchant benefits in Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia in a move to boost activities on the Bybit P2P platform.

Commitment Rewards

An evergreen part of Bybit P2P, the long-running Bybit P2P Hiring Program rewards consistency and long-term support, offering an opportunity to earn up to 200 USDT every week.

Advertisers who qualify as a long-term merchant may sign up for the program. Successful applicants will get to enjoy exclusive benefits:

1-to-1 customer support

Fast track access to appeal processes

Bi-weekly rewards based on activity levels



Upcoming Integrations

Bybit P2P also indicated further expansion of the weekly Top 3 Advertiser program in the coming year, with more fiat currencies to be included. The heated race comes with rewards for the top three performers each week, ranked by number of orders and by trading volume. Winners of both categories can take home up to 350 USDT each week.

“Bybit is dedicated to fostering growth in emerging markets where customer needs come in all sizes and forms. We are broadening the benefit scopes for users in Africa to encourage consistency and competition on our platform,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

P2P solutions have been an indispensable part of the crypto ecosystem, bridging needs among grassroot communities at low costs and high efficiency. Bybit P2P offers a user-friendly and affordable peer-to-peer trading platform for the exchange of digital assets between holders.

With its advanced infrastructure, systematic KYC and KYB verifications and protection, and robust digital asset management protocols, Bybit P2P has made strides as it approaches its third anniversary.

Users can find out more about the events and eligibility at Bybit P2P.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

