Allogene Therapeutics Acknowledges the Passing of Founding Board Member David Bonderman

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today acknowledged the passing of founding board member, David Bonderman. David died at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founding board member and dear friend,” said Arie Belldegrun, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Allogene. “David was more than a board member – he was a champion of innovation, a trusted mentor, and an enduring source of inspiration to all of us. He was also an unwavering believer in the groundbreaking potential of CAR T therapy. Long before Allogene was founded, David recognized the promise of this innovative approach, becoming one of the earliest advocates and supporters of Kite Pharma. His passion and dedication only deepened over time as he helped to guide the establishment and evolution of Allogene. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.”

A steadfast advocate for CAR T-cell therapy, David’s contributions to Allogene are immeasurable. He served on Allogene’s Board of Directors since its founding in 2018, taking on the role of Lead Independent Director. In this capacity, he championed innovation, provided trusted mentorship, and served as a constant source of inspiration to all who worked alongside him.

“David’s contributions to Allogene were immeasurable. His wisdom, guidance, and steadfast commitment to revolutionizing cancer treatment have left an indelible mark on Allogene, the field of CAR T, and the world of science,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Bonderman family and all of those who were fortunate to know him. We join them in honoring a remarkable man whose contributions will continue to save lives and bring transformative treatments to those in need, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of human health.”

