allGeo Empowers Homecare Providers to Streamline Operations and Meet 2025 EVV Compliance Standards

allGeo equips homecare providers with advanced EVV tools to meet 2025 compliance standards, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and fraud prevention

allGeo has simplified our operations with its EVV solution. From tracking visits in real-time to generating error-free reports for Indiana's state system, it has made compliance effortless.” — Cater2u Homecare Service LLC

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- allGeo , a leading field service management platform, is providing end-to-end Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions for homecare and personal care providers to meet the upcoming 2025 compliance requirements. With stricter regulations effective January 1, 2025 in many states, allGeo is offering advanced tools for EVV compliance along with HHAeXchange and Sandata connectors.allGeo's EVV Solution: A Complete Compliance ToolkitallGeo's platform is designed to help homecare businesses navigate these challenges with ease by providing:Real-Time Automated Visit Verification: Ensures compliance with the six mandated EVV elements, including type of service, caregiver and client names, service location, start and end times, and date of service.High Accuracy, Reduce Manual Edits: Captures real-time data through GPS, mobile apps, and IVR systems, minimizing manual modifications and improving compliance rates.Customizable Workflows: Adapts to the unique requirements of each provider, including time and attendance logging, mileage tracking, and lone worker safety checks.Compliance Monitoring: Offers detailed dashboards and reports that track compliance metrics, allowing managers to address issues proactively before they escalate to penalties.Seamless Integration: Integrated with state-specific EVV aggregators such as HHA and SanData, variety of EHR platforms, and Payroll systems, reducing administrative burdens and simplifying audits.Key Changes for 2025 and How allGeo HelpsThe upcoming EVV regulations require verified visits to include accurate, unedited records of care services provided. allGeo ensures:Data Accuracy: Automated data collection reduces errors and ensures compliance with the minimum rate of verified visits without manual intervention (such as the upcoming 85% threshold in Pennsylvania).Faster Reporting: Real-time updates enable providers to submit accurate EVV data to Medicaid in a timely manner.Fraud Prevention: Secure and transparent data collection minimizes risks of non-compliance and fraud."The 2025 EVV compliance standards are a major shift for homecare providers, and the stakes have never been higher," said Shailendra Jain, the CEO of Abaqus Inc. He added, "Our platform is designed to take the stress out of compliance, enabling providers to focus on what matters most—delivering quality care to their clients. With allGeo, meeting EVV requirements is no longer a burden, but an opportunity to enhance operational efficiency."With penalties ranging from increased monitoring to potential disenrollment from state programs, preparing for these changes is critical. allGeo's EVV solution offers a fast-track to compliance, ensuring providers can meet these demands without compromising on care delivery.For more information on how allGeo can help your organization meet 2025 EVV compliance standards, contact allGeo today.About Abaqus Inc.Abaqus, headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, provides a leading cloud-hosted, low-code field service automation platform that helps midsize businesses achieve excellence in field service operations. The allGeo platform offers a wide range of features that can be rapidly deployed in various industries. These include scheduling, advanced time tracking, real-time monitoring, mileage tracking, electronic visit verification (EVV), lone worker safety, and field inspection using QR codes and mobile forms.

