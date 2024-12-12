Richard Bland College Among Schools Selected for $3.9 Million in SCHEV Grants

Richard Bland College offers an array of internship and work-based learning opportunities.

RBC was recently awarded a SCHEV grant that will help expedite the growth and impact of the College’s career readiness initiatives.

Here at RBC, our career development programs help students develop their soft skills, build professional connections and feel empowered to excel in the competitive, workforce marketplace.” — RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer Justin May

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College of William & Mary (RBC) is the recipient of a State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) Impact Grant, which totals more than $3.9 million. This initiative, made possible by the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP) and the Commonwealth Innovative Internship Fund, will create more paid internship and work-based learning opportunities for Virginia students to bolster their career readiness and academic growth.“RBC is honored to be a recipient of V-TOP funding,” said Dr. Kimberly Boyd, RBC Vice President and Chief Research & Innovation Officer. “It will help expedite the growth and increase the impact of our career readiness initiatives.”Richard Bland College, which was named a Capacity-Building Grant Awardee, will receive upward of $150,000 to enhance its program infrastructure and institutional tracking mechanisms. It will also provide RBC students the opportunity to “learn and earn” through structured internship opportunities.“Internships are the bridge between education and the workforce,” RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer Justin May said. “Here at Richard Bland College, our career development programs help students develop their soft skills, build professional connections and feel empowered to excel in the competitive, workforce marketplace.”The funds will support two additional Awardee categories, Vision and Scaling. The purpose of the Impact Grants is to facilitate stronger collaborations between higher education institutions and Virginia employers to encourage innovative approaches to workforce development.“Internships and work-based learning provide students with the confidence and practical skills to thrive in a competitive workforce,” SCHEV Director Scott Fleming said. “The Impact Grants reinforce our commitment to supporting Virginia's higher education institutions by integrating internships into their strategic priorities and fostering meaningful partnerships with employers across the Commonwealth.”To read more about this announcement, click here

