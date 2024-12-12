Richard Bland College Among Schools Selected for $3.9 Million in SCHEV Grants
RBC was recently awarded a SCHEV grant that will help expedite the growth and impact of the College’s career readiness initiatives.
“RBC is honored to be a recipient of V-TOP funding,” said Dr. Kimberly Boyd, RBC Vice President and Chief Research & Innovation Officer. “It will help expedite the growth and increase the impact of our career readiness initiatives.”
Richard Bland College, which was named a Capacity-Building Grant Awardee, will receive upward of $150,000 to enhance its program infrastructure and institutional tracking mechanisms. It will also provide RBC students the opportunity to “learn and earn” through structured internship opportunities.
“Internships are the bridge between education and the workforce,” RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer Justin May said. “Here at Richard Bland College, our career development programs help students develop their soft skills, build professional connections and feel empowered to excel in the competitive, workforce marketplace.”
The funds will support two additional Awardee categories, Vision and Scaling. The purpose of the Impact Grants is to facilitate stronger collaborations between higher education institutions and Virginia employers to encourage innovative approaches to workforce development.
“Internships and work-based learning provide students with the confidence and practical skills to thrive in a competitive workforce,” SCHEV Director Scott Fleming said. “The Impact Grants reinforce our commitment to supporting Virginia's higher education institutions by integrating internships into their strategic priorities and fostering meaningful partnerships with employers across the Commonwealth.”
To read more about this announcement, click here.
Jesse Vaughan
Richard Bland College of William & Mary
+1 804-862-6214
communications@rbc.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.