Photronics Announces Participation in 13th Annual NYC Summit

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, announced today its participation in the 13th Annual NYC Summit investor conference being held Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Mastro’s Steakhouse in New York City. Management will host small group investor meetings. Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Please contact Co-Chair Laura Guerrant-Oiye for more information: lauraoiye@gmail.com.

Event: 13th Annual NYC Summit

Date: December 17, 2024

Location: New York City

Participants: Eric Rivera, CFO; Christopher Progler, CTO; Ted Moreau, IR

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2024, the company had approximately 1,878 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com

