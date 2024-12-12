Quest Software Accelerates PostgreSQL Adoption with New Monitoring and Migration Solutions

Offerings empower customers to fully embrace PostgreSQL advances for improved performance and AI-enabling capabilities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global leader in systems management, data protection, and security software, today announced two transformative updates designed to further accelerate the enterprise adoption of PostgreSQL. Customers can leverage these solutions to streamline migrations to PostgreSQL and then optimize its performance and availability, helping enterprises to embrace these modern database platforms confidently while minimizing risk and operational costs.

The two solutions are:

Foglight® with the Performance Investigator for PostgreSQL add-on : A monitoring and optimization platform providing database observability for the most modern data applications.

: A monitoring and optimization platform providing database observability for the most modern data applications. SharePlex®: a data replication and migration offering that now synchronizes data among PostgreSQL 17.0, Oracle 23ai, MariaDB 11.4.2, Google AlloyDB and Google AlloyDB Omni.

Numerous organizations are leveraging the advantages of the increasingly popular open-source PostgreSQL database within their data application architectures as the foundation for big data, AI and other digital transformation initiatives. Quest solutions aid in rapid PostgreSQL deployment, while aiding database security and application performance.

"With our new offerings timed with the release of PostgreSQL 17.0, Quest is committed to empowering organizations to leverage PostgreSQL effectively, maximizing performance and simplifying data migration to unlock the full value of their data," said Bharath Vasudevan, vice president of product management, Quest Software. "Our tools are designed to fill critical gaps, providing enterprises with the advanced capabilities they need to not only survive but thrive in this era of big data, AI, and LLMs."

Spotlight on PostgreSQL Performance “Blind Spot”

Deep workload analysis of PostgreSQL environments has long been a challenging pursuit, often leaving significant performance blind spots. Foglight’s new Performance Investigator for PostgreSQL add-on directly addresses these challenges, offering advanced workload analysis, pinpointing inefficient queries, and resolving resource bottlenecks and locking issues. The solution enhances broader application performance monitoring (APM) efforts for data intensive projects with insight that help DBA teams maintain optimal database performance, avoid costly downtime, and ensure smooth application experiences.

Foglight not only enhances visibility into PostgreSQL, but it also allows for cross-database monitoring, giving enterprises a unified view across multiple environments—not limited to PostgreSQL alone. This unified approach is crucial for enterprises managing diverse data architectures in today’s multi-cloud, hybrid IT landscape.

Seamless Data Migration to Minimize Downtime During PostgreSQL Deployment

Migration to PostgreSQL often introduces significant challenges, including data discrepancies and downtime risks. SharePlex, recently named a trendsetting product for 2025 by DBTA, ensures that one-off data migration or continuous replication occurs smoothly and with minimal disruption.

The latest release of SharePlex now supports data replication and synchronization for PostgreSQL 17.0, Oracle 23ai, MariaDB 11.4.2, Google AlloyDB, and Google AlloyDB Omni. This capability allows organizations to migrate data between platforms in real-time, guaranteeing accuracy and business continuity.

The latest Compare and Repair features, fully included in the base SharePlex license, further mitigates risks by identifying and resolving discrepancies between data sources during migration. Organizations can run PostgreSQL and legacy systems in parallel, allowing for safe testing and phased migrations without interrupting critical business operations.

To learn more about Quest’s solutions for PostgreSQL, please visit https://www.quest.com/solutions/postgresql .

