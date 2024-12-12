ManTech Hires GovCon Veteran Joanne Sullivan to Lead Federal Civilian Sector Growth

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today named Joanne Sullivan as Vice President of Growth for its Federal Civilian Sector.

“With a 25-year track record of executive leadership, Joanne Sullivan brings to ManTech significant experience building relationships with government clients and a proven track record for program excellence and mission success,” said Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “She will help empower our teams to continue expanding ManTech’s FedCiv footprint through our industry-leading mission capabilities and driving strong growth.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Sullivan served as the Chief Growth Officer of MSAG (MicroSystems Automation Group), where she led business development, capture and proposal management supporting federal civilian and defense clients.

Previously, she served in senior capture and business development roles at CACI International, ASRC, Booz Allen Hamilton and GDIT.

She holds a master’s degree in Psychology from Drake University and a law degree from Catholic University’s Columbus School of Law.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 56 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1301723-4771-4d90-ad6c-2b9777dda1bd

Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector With a 25-year track record of executive leadership, Joanne Sullivan brings to ManTech significant experience building relationships with government clients and a proven track record for program excellence and mission success. She will help empower our teams to continue expanding ManTech’s FedCiv footprint through our industry-leading mission capabilities and driving strong growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.