SEALSQ Brings Quantum Technology to Drone and UAV Markets

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is bringing its quantum technology to the rapidly expanding market of professional drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and professional drones.

SEALSQ has already established strategic partnerships with several leading drone manufacturers, including Parrot and AgEagle, to deliver cutting-edge security solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

As Europe’s leading commercial UAV provider, Parrot has already integrated SEALSQ’s secure chips into its flagship models, including the ANAFI USA, ANAFI Ai, and SKYCONTROLLER 4.

Similarly, AgEagle, a global provider of drone solutions for the commercial and government sectors, incorporates SEALSQ’s secure elements in its eBee VISION UAS, specifically designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

SEALSQ’s product roadmap for 2025 includes the highly anticipated launch of its Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips portfolio, featuring the QS7001 Open Platform and the QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Engineering samples of the QS7001 are currently undergoing rigorous physical and logical validation as part of an extensive testing campaign.

SEALSQ’s partnerships continue to expand, and the integration of its secure elements in the partners’ products further solidifies the Company’s strong position in these fast-growing markets and the pivotal role it plays in enhancing security for defense and public safety applications. Cutting-edge drones are increasingly deployed by military forces, public agencies, and private organizations in countries such as the United States, France, or the UAE for critical operations, including infrastructure inspection, surveillance, and ground mapping.

As the global commercial drone market continues to grow (projected to reach $38 billion by 2027), SEALSQ is well prepared to meet the demand with industry-leading security solutions that comply with the highest standards, leveraging its neutral Swiss-based root of trust, PKI, provisioning services, and certified secure semiconductors.

Key differentiators of SEALSQ technology include:

Unique Trusted Identities : Provisioning and management of secure identities for drones and remote controls.

: Provisioning and management of secure identities for drones and remote controls. Secure Boot & Firmware Updates : Ensures only authenticated firmware is executed, safeguarding against unauthorized modifications.

: Ensures only authenticated firmware is executed, safeguarding against unauthorized modifications. Secure Drone-to-Ground Control Communication : Robust pairing mechanisms to protect communication between drones and ground controllers.

: Robust pairing mechanisms to protect communication between drones and ground controllers. Data Protection : Advanced encryption and digital signature capabilities to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of transmitted data.

: Advanced encryption and digital signature capabilities to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of transmitted data. Industry-Standard Certifications: Compliance with FIPS 140-2 Level 3, FIPS 140-3, and CC EAL5+ certification levels, ensuring the highest security standards.





The Company is also advancing next-generation drone communications through satellite-to-drone connectivity secured by its semiconductors. In collaboration with Parrot and SEALSQ parent company WISeKey’s WISeSat satellite network, SEALSQ plans to enable enhanced drone coverage and control regardless of geographic distance.

As the drone and UAV market evolves towards interconnected systems and swarm technologies, SEALSQ’s solutions ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and authentication necessary for secure operations. By embedding secure elements into each UAV and drone, SEALSQ is shaping a future of reliable, secure, and efficient autonomous aerial systems.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to enhance its production facilities in the U.S. and France; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; the success of SEALCOIN; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

