WorkTango Launches Generative AI Comment Themes and Summaries for Employee Surveys & Insights Software

SaaS-based employee recognition, rewards and surveys platform introduces AI features to dramatically reduce survey analysis time and accelerate action planning

AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkTango, a SaaS-based employee experience technology company, today announced the launch of a new Generative AI feature for its Surveys & Insights software: AI Comment Themes.

AI Comment Themes marks the second Generative AI feature to be brought to market by WorkTango in the past six months. WorkTango made its industry-leading AI Comment Summaries feature generally available to all Surveys & Insights customers on August 27, 2024.

“Today, we are thrilled to make our latest AI-powered survey analysis feature available to all current Surveys & Insights customers,” said Nadir Ebrahim, Chief Product & Customer Officer, WorkTango. “Today’s leaders and HR professionals are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and many do not enter their roles with prior analytics or data science experience. Our AI Comment Themes and Comment Summaries features save leaders weeks of post-survey analysis time, and enable employers to act on important employee feedback sooner.”

WorkTango’s new AI Comment Themes functionality streamlines the typical months-long employee survey results analysis timeframe by automatically generating a set of core Comment Themes from open text survey responses as soon as a survey closes. AI Comment Themes eliminates the need for manual open-ended comment coding, and helps remove lengthy delays in actioning employee feedback.

WorkTango’s Generative AI Comment Summaries feature analyzes thousands of open-ended employee survey responses in seconds to generate a summary of all feedback provided. Once the AI-driven analysis is complete, AI Comment Summaries can be exported into PowerPoint format with a single click for expedited sharing. The AI Comment Summaries feature also generates a list of Recommended Actions. Organizations use the list of Recommended Actions to address the employee feedback collected from their annual employee engagement survey or monthly pulse survey.

“Feedback from our team members shapes our culture and operations at HumanGood,” said Krysten Smith, Associate Director of Feedback and Insights, HumanGood. “With approximately 5,000 team members serving more than 13,000 residents across our life plan and affordable housing communities, it’s critical to process thousands of survey responses efficiently. WorkTango’s new AI comment summary feature has simplified the process and enabled us to summarize a large amount of feedback in minutes.”

WorkTango’s new AI features have been assessed for accuracy, fairness, and compliance with current regulations by Armilla AI, an independent AI risk assessment and verification organization. Armilla AI assessed WorkTango’s AI Comment Summaries and AI Comment Themes capabilities based on both the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework and the requirements of New York City’s Local Law 144, and validated WorkTango’s ability to reliably analyze employee comments to identify themes and sentiments without demographic bias. Additional information on WorkTango’s use of Generative AI is available here.

For organizations not yet comfortable with Generative AI features or for organizations with a “no AI” policy, WorkTango’s AI Comment Summaries feature and AI Comment Themes feature can be toggled off.

For more information about AI Comment Themes and Summaries from WorkTango, or to view an interactive product demo, visit www.worktango.com.







About WorkTango





WorkTango is an award-winning Employee Experience platform that helps leaders and organizations improve employee engagement, increase retention, and boost performance while reducing costs with Employee Surveys and Recognition & Rewards software. Learn more at www.worktango.com.

Merrily McGugan, Vice President of Brand & Communications WorkTango pr@worktango.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.