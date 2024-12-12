The Clear Communicator Awards Announces 2024 Winners

Inaugural Program Recognizes Five Companies for Excellence in HR Tech Marketing

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global technology public relations leader The Devon Group announced the winners of the inaugural Clear Communicator Awards. This year’s program honors the efforts of five hardworking HR Tech marketing teams, able to differentiate their brands in a crowded market and forge new audiences in the process.

Having garnered entries from across the HR Tech space, submissions were evaluated on message clarity, uniqueness of the offering, problems solved and measurable results. Category winners were then selected by top score, with the overall innovation winner chosen through a combination of scores and the judges’ feedback. The 2024 Clear Communicator Award winners include:

Braintrust (Overall innovation): The company created a viral video campaign on a limited budget, which resulted in nearly 1M views on YouTube, notable media coverage in publications like Fortune and a substantial sales pipeline.

50skills (Brand – small company): Developed a multi-channel marketing strategy to increase community engagement and saw measurable results through digital advertising, content creation and strategic partnerships.

Employ Inc. (Brand – large company): Defined its brand by differentiating its product offerings and speaking to the needs of its customers, leading to market clarity and significant media and analyst coverage of the company as a whole.

HackerRank (Campaign): Published proprietary research reports on pressing industry topics around AI and skills for developers, accompanied by sold-out in-person events, providing critical market insights.

CollabWORK (Event): Hosted a casual networking meet-up during industry conferences, which helped establish the brand as innovative and memorable and led to new customer relationships.



The 2024 program was judged by a panel of industry notables, which included Alicia Knoop, Vice President, Speaker Bureau and Awards at The Devon Group; Sara Heald, DMCP, owner of the corporate event planning firm, Sara in the City; Ryan Leary, Editor, Analyst, and Host at WRKdefined Podcast Network; and George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst at WorkTech, the leading source of market intelligence and strategic advice for the work tech industry. Award-winning talent acquisition expert, business leader and tech entrepreneur Jeanette Leeds served as an alternate to ensure impartiality.

Knoop commented, “In its inaugural year, the Clear Communicator Awards attracted a slew of strong nominations, representing various aspects of talent acquisition and human resources technology. Ultimately, we looked for marketing teams able to cut through the noise and stand out as distinctly as possible. It isn’t about being splashy; it’s about being impactful with your buyer in mind. Kudos to all our winners, and congratulations to Braintrust for winning the top prize.”

Offering multiple accolades, including awards for campaigns, events and brand awareness initiatives, the Clear Communicator Awards celebrate the creativity, strategic vision and execution of marketing professionals. Next year’s program will open on or about October 1, 2025. For additional information, please contact info@devonpr.com.

About The Devon Group

The Devon Group is one of the tech industry’s longest-standing independent PR firms in the world, partnering with ascending and established brands. With significant expertise across HR technology, agtech, fintech and more, Devon has launched thousands of products and represented companies at every stage—from pre-seed startups to IPOs. Its award-winning, bespoke communications programs help clients drive brand performance, ignite category innovation and accelerate organizational growth. To learn more, visit www.devonpr.com.

