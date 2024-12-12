Mod Op Expands Live Event Offerings with Image Media Acquisition

Fast-growing agency adds services and Fortune 500 clients with addition of premier experiential communications and events agency

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency known for driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced its acquisition of Image Media, a premier experiential and events agency renowned for its large-scale corporate events and campaigns. The acquisition enhances Mod Op’s existing services, integrating world-class event design and production, solidifying the agency’s position as a comprehensive, one-stop shop for engaging and powerful brand communications.

Founded in 1986, Image Media has spent nearly four decades building a reputation for creating dynamic events that inspire, engage, and drive growth for Fortune 500 clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Marriott, Heineken, and PwC. The NY-based agency has a proven track record of translating corporate objectives into experiences that foster community, leadership, inspiration and growth.

“The power of shared human experience to connect and communicate remains vital in today’s digital world. Companies are increasingly recognizing that live events are a uniquely effective tool to build engagement and brand affinity and are a critical component to any successful marketing strategy” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “For the past four decades, Image Media has excelled at 'making business feel human.' This work perfectly aligns with our mission at Mod Op to integrate human creativity with technology, providing our clients with a distinct advantage. Together, we are poised to help clients deliver cohesive, effective messages that inspire and connect, no matter where their audiences are."

This acquisition strengthens Mod Op’s already diverse portfolio by extending the capability to design and execute unforgettable, immersive events that amplify and embody larger brand messages. The acquisition of Image Media follows a trailblazing year of acquisitions including Evans Hunt, LAM Design, and Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners (RTO+P). Mod Op’s growth underscores its dedication to providing clients with holistic solutions, now including world-class experiential communications and event production.

“As we join Mod Op, we’re excited to integrate our expertise into the fabric of what drives large-scale, robust campaigns,” said Ed Wollman, CEO and founder of Image Media. “For decades, we’ve partnered with Fortune 500 clients and organizations to deliver a variety of events that bring people together in meaningful ways. Being part of Mod Op allows us to not only enhance these efforts but also contribute to creating cohesive brand experiences across every touchpoint. Together, we’re poised to deliver even more transformative moments for our clients and their audiences.”

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog ®, Church & Dwight, Baha Mar, and more.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science, and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

