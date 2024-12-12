Epoch Concepts Selected as Preferred Supplier for Omitron’s Multimillion-Dollar Space Systems Command Contract

Epoch Concepts

Epoch Concepts to provide IT solutions for Modernization Activities for Space Command and Control Technologies (MASCCOT) contract

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts Selected as Preferred Supplier for Omitron’s Multimillion-Dollar Space Systems Command ContractEpoch Concepts to provide IT solutions for Modernization Activities for Space Command and Control Technologies (MASCCOT) contractEpoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced it is the official supplier of choice for a federal space technologies contract awarded to Omitron, Inc.Omitron, an aerospace engineering, mission operations, and IT services firm, is the recent recipient of the United States Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) space technologies MASCCOT contract. Epoch Concepts will provide technology solutions to Omitron as it continues its research, development, and deployment of critical space technologies.“It is an honor to be chosen by Omitron to work on this prestigious federal space contract,” says Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing cutting-edge technology and innovation in the space sector. We are excited to contribute our expertise and help deliver exceptional results that support the future of space operations and national security.”“We are excited to work with Epoch Concepts on this important contract,” says Roger Simpson, Omitron President. “Epoch Concepts has a proven track record in delivering advanced technology solutions which aligns perfectly to our mission to provide exceptional support to Space Systems Command. Together, we will enhance the capabilities needed to meet the evolving challenges of space operations.”The USSF SSC awarded Omitron the $46.3M MASCCOT contract in October 2024. Epoch Concepts’ contributions will impact mission-critical projects including Space Domain Awareness (SDA) operational capabilities and building an architecture that allows critical data to reach warfighters in real-time.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has been transforming the technology reseller industry for nearly 20 years. We go beyond traditional reseller services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to commercial, federal, and integrator clients. As trusted advisors, we are the solutions integrator empowering technology leaders to forge our nation’s future. Learn more at epochconcepts.com About Omitron, Inc.Omitron, Inc., is an aerospace engineering, mission operations, and IT services firm headquartered in Beltsville, MD. Omitron is a small business with a focus on hands-on customer support and applied engineering. Omitron supports National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Earth and Space Science missions, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Environmental satellite programs, USSF, and National Security space programs.Contact:For Epoch Concepts, LLCKim Boynton, Manager Marketing Communicationskboynton@epochconcepts.comPhone: (602) 509-3639

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.