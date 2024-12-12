Submit Release
Statement From Governor Hochul on MTA Electrical Issues

“New Yorkers deserve a world-class subway system, and thousands of commuters experienced unacceptable service issues last night due to an electrical issue. No one deserves to be trapped underground for two hours, or face such significant delays when trying to commute home from work. For that reason, I have directed the MTA to do a full review with Con Edison of this incident to determine the cause of the delay and make sure it cannot happen in the future. We must invest in the system's state of good repair and fix problems that should have been taken care of decades ago.”

