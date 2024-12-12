Aerospace Service Robotics Market

The burgeoning commercial aerospace sector emerges as a significant catalyst driving sales growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Aerospace Service Robotics Market Size Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2033 Registering 12.3% CAGR. The global aerospace service robotics market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $12.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2033. The global aerospace service robotics market is experiencing growth due to increase in demand for efficiency, continuous advancements in robotics technology, and growth in the commercial aerospace sector. However, complexity of integration, and limited accessibility hinder the market growth. Moreover, space exploration expansion and autonomous aircraft maintenance create lucrative opportunities in the global aerospace service robotics market. Moreover, space exploration expansion and autonomous aircraft maintenance create lucrative opportunities in the global aerospace service robotics market.The aerospace service robotics market is segmented into component, application, payload, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into controller, sensor, drive, and end effector. As per application, the market is segregated into drilling, welding, sealing, assembling and disassembling, and others. By payload, it is classified into up to 50 Kg, 51 to 100 Kg, and Above 100 Kg. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Firstly, with the continuous advancement of aerospace technology, there's a heightened demand for efficient assembly and disassembly processes to facilitate rapid prototyping and customization. This segment addresses the need for precision and speed in assembling intricate aerospace components, ensuring seamless integration and functionality. Moreover, as the aerospace industry embraces lean manufacturing principles, robotics solutions for assembling and disassembling offer significant cost savings and efficiency improvements compared to traditional methods.By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the aerospace service robotics market, propelled by several strategic factors. Firstly, burgeoning investments in aerospace infrastructure and technology across countries such as China, India, and Japan foster a conducive environment for market expansion. Secondly, the region's robust manufacturing capabilities, coupled with a skilled workforce, fuel the development and adoption of advanced robotics solutions tailored to aerospace needs. This positions the Asia-Pacific region as a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape in the aerospace service robotics market. The major players operating in the aerospace service robotics market include ABB, AV&R, Electroimpact Inc., Fanuc Corporation, JH Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OC Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. Other players in the aerospace service robotics market include Honeybee Robotics, Oceaneering International, Inc., Intuitive Machines, and so on. The plan includes a $110 million anchor investment to establish an Aerospace Development Centre in the new Espace Aéro Innovation Zone, a $95 million investment in Wisk Aero's (Mountain View, Calif., U.S.) autonomous, electric, four-passenger eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft development, and $35 million towards advanced landing gear research with Héroux-Devtek (Longueuil, Canada) .● In March 2024, Rolls-Royce announced plans to invest in expanding engine assembly, testing, and maintenance capacity at its UK and Germany sites to meet the increasing demand for Trent engine services. The British engine manufacturer confirmed $70.1 million investment, targeting two key locations: its headquarters in Derby, East Midlands, UK, and its facility in Dahlewitz, south of Berlin, Germany. This strategic investment aims to enhance Rolls-Royce's network capacity and support its growing customer base. 