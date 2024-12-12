New Online Store for Cyclists Brings Global Brands to South Africa

Eat Sleep Cycle South Africa Cycling Shop In South Africa Nova Ride

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cycling enthusiasts across South Africa now have access to a new online store, Eat Sleep Cycle , offering a hand-picked selection of premium cycling and endurance sport brands. This platform is designed to serve mountain bikers, gravel riders, road cyclists, and triathletes seeking high-quality gear, performance nutrition and accessories from globally recognized names.Bringing Unique Cycling Products to South African RidersThe cycling industry is rich with brands, yet few truly differentiate themselves. The Eat Sleep Cycle store seeks to highlight brands with compelling stories and a focus on innovation and performance. The store’s goal is to provide South African cyclists with access to gear and accessories that go beyond the conventional, emphasizing quality and individuality. “This is about connecting cyclists with brands that offer both performance benefits and unique character,” said Russ Gittleson, co-founder of Eat Sleep Cycle. “We’ve focused on partnering with distributors and manufacturers who share a passion for excellence, ensuring that riders can find something distinctive and meaningful that helps elevate both their performance and enjoyment.”Highlighted Brands Available on the PlatformKnog: This Australian brand, known for its functional and stylish cycling accessories, reintroduces its innovative lighting solutions and new bike and luggage tracking products to South Africa. They also have a large selection of bicycle lights Peaty’s: Developed by downhill mountain biking legend Steve Peat, Peaty’s offers biodegradable cleaning and lubrication solutions along with cutting-edge grips and tool-wraps.Nova Ride: This French manufacturer specializes in carbon ceramic derailleur systems designed for maximum efficiency and precision, appealing to performance-driven cyclists, without breaking the bank!Ciclovation: A brand celebrated for its premium handlebar tape, blending ergonomic comfort with a vibrant array of colours, hue’s and textures for deep personalization.Torq: A scientifically developed range of performance nutrition products created to maximise energy absorption and recovery whilst maintaining gut comfort, featuring organic and natural ingredients and an innovative fuelling system. Great for cyclists, runners and multi-sports activitiesCycloc: Modern storage solutions for bicycles, offering space-saving designs with both functionality and aesthetic appeal.Accessibility and Customer ExperienceEat Sleep Cycle is designed to ensure accessibility for cyclists across South Africa, offering reliable delivery services and a user-friendly online shopping experience. They offer free shipping for orders over R1000 and a 15% discount on first ordersA Look AheadIn 2025, the platform plans to introduce additional global brands to the South African market, further expanding its offerings for cyclists and endurance athletes.Plans are already afoot to launch two new innovative brands in the performance running/triathlete space as well as a few more really exciting cycling related brandsAbout Eat Sleep CycleEat Sleep Cycle is an online cycling shop dedicated to providing South African cyclists and runners with access to high-quality and innovative cycling and running gear. The store’s carefully curated collection reflects a commitment to supporting the cycling and running communities with products that enhance both performance and enjoyment, coupled with excellent

