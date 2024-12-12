Eventguru: Singapore’s Premier Event Rental Solution

Eventguru Enterprise Pte Ltd Eventguru Enterprise Pte Ltd - Trusted by:

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventguru Enterprise Pte Ltd, a trusted provider of arcade machines and carnival game rentals, is proud to offer a one-stop, hassle-free service for event needs across Singapore. Located at MEGA @ Woodlands, 39 Woodlands Close #07-14, Singapore 737856, Eventguru has been delighting clients since its founding in September 2008.With 16 years of experience in the carnival and event rental industry, Eventguru specializes in delivering memorable experiences for parties, corporate functions, and family gatherings. The company’s extensive inventory includes air coolers, bouncy castles, carnival food stalls, arcade machines, and more, ensuring a wide range of options for every occasion.Commitment to ExcellenceEventguru has built a reputation for its dedication to safety, quality, and value. The company’s professional team carefully selects and maintains all equipment, prioritizing safety and reliability. Their focus on quality ensures that every service exceeds client expectations, while their affordable pricing delivers excellent value for customers.What Clients Are SayingEventguru’s commitment to exceptional service is reflected in glowing testimonials from satisfied clients:- Yvonne Lee: “Recently rent a unicorn bouncy castle from Eventguru for my son’s birthday. The bouncy castle is very clean and spacious. My son and all his cousins like the bouncy castle so much. Will recommend to friend to rent from Eventguru and I will definitely rent again for future event.”- Lucas Ng: “Perfect for all purpose events 👍🏻 wide variety of items for all occasions”- Weijie Liu: “I recently rented a bouncy castle from Eventguru for my child's birthday, and it was a fantastic experience! The castle was clean, safe, and a big hit with the kids. Eventguru's team was professional, punctual, and provided excellent service from start to finish. Highly recommend their services for any event!”- Messy Hua: “We hired Eventguru for a corporate event during the F1 race, and it was a hit! Their sim racing setups were top-notch, and the team was professional and attentive. The customized branding added a special touch, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. Highly recommend Eventguru for any event looking to elevate the excitement and engagement level!”- Jessie Chia: “The kids enjoy the basketball machine a lot and the delivery setup and teardown was very swift. The staff are very helpful.”Comprehensive Event ServicesEventguru offers an extensive range of services and equipment ( arcade games Singapore popcorn machine rental and more), including:- Event Rentals: Bouncy castles, carnival equipment, race simulators, water fun activities, and more.- Services: Arts & crafts workshops, balloon decorations, instant photo booths, and stage performers.- Arcade Machines: Claw machines, music games, racing games, and sports games.The team’s in-house event planning designers work tirelessly to create tailored experiences that meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring every event is unforgettable.Operating Hours and Contact InformationEventguru operates Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM. To learn more or book services, customers can contact the company via:- Phone: +65 91791262- Email: sales@eventguru.com.sg- Address: MEGA @ Woodlands, 39 Woodlands Close #07-14, Singapore 737856About Eventguru Enterprise Pte LtdEventguru is a Singapore-based event company dedicated to providing top-quality arcade machines and carnival game rentals. With a mission to deliver exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, the company has become a trusted partner for event planners across Singapore. Whether for corporate functions, birthday parties, or family gatherings, Eventguru delivers fun and excitement with professionalism and creativity.

