Semiconductor Plating System Market Trend: SIFCO ASC Launches Dripless Technology With Advanced Solution Control System

Semiconductor Plating System Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The semiconductor plating system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

What is Driving the Growth of the Semiconductor Plating System Market?

The semiconductor plating system market has witnessed robust growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $5.21 billion in 2023 to $5.51 billion in 2024, dictating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This expansion during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as an uptick in the adoption of electric vehicles, enhanced expenditure in the semiconductor industry, surge in cloud computing services, telecommunications infrastructure, and the ascent in renewable energy.

How is the Semiconductor Plating System Market Expected to Evolve in the Future?

The semiconductor plating system market is anticipated to experience vigorous growth in the ensuing years. It is projected to swell to $6.99 billion by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth trajectory during the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating production of electric vehicles, the expanding portfolio of data centers, burgeoning demand for superior semiconductor devices, an increasing emphasis on sustainable and green semiconductor manufacturing, and the rising necessity for semiconductors.

What Constitutes the Key Growth Drivers for the Semiconductor Plating System Market?

The growing acceptance of electric vehicles is likely to fuel the growth of the semiconductor plating system market moving forward. Electric vehicles, which harness electricity stored in rechargeable batteries instead of internal combustion engines, are gaining leverage due to escalating environmental cognizance, government incentives, advancements in battery technology, and the burgeoning consumer demand for sustainable transportation solutions. Semiconductor plating systems in these vehicles enhance power management, battery control, and electronic systems by applying exact metal coatings to semiconductor components, thereby augmenting their conductivity, reliability, and performance. Notably, in March 2023, as per the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, the electric car market witnessed exponential growth in 2022, with sales surpassing 10 million units and electric vehicles occupying 14% of all new car sales, an increase from about 9% in 2021. Hence, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is driving the growth of the semiconductor plating system market.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Semiconductor Plating System Market?

Prominent players operating in the semiconductor plating system market include Applied Materials Inc., Solvay SA, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, JBT Corporation, ACM Research Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Atotech, JCU International Inc., Ishihara Chemical Co. Ltd., RENA Technologies GmbH, Singulus Technologies AG, Intevac Inc., Akrion Technologies Inc., Semsysco GmbH, Magneto Special Anodes GmbH, Raschig GmbH, Moses Lake Industries Inc., Yamato Denki Co. Ltd., Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co. Ltd., XiLong Scientific Co. Ltd., Meltex Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Semiconductor Plating System Market?

Major companies operating in the semiconductor plating system market are focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies, such as dripless technology, to make the selective plating process more eco-friendly. Dripless technology is an innovation in the plating process that eliminates chemical drips and reduces waste by effectively recycling solutions throughout the system. SIFCO ASC., a US-based provider of contract anodizing and selective electroplating services, launched the Advanced Solution Control System, a unique, portable plating equipment that improves the selective electroplating process by incorporating dripless technology in June 2022. This system, which reduces waste and exposure by effectively maintaining and recycling chemical solutions, offers improved automation, thereby enhancing operating efficiency and safety by minimizing manual intervention and reducing the risk of chemical spills and emissions.

How is the Semiconductor Plating System Market Segmented?

The semiconductor plating system market is categorically segmented by type into Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual systems. By wafer size, it is subdivided into segments such as up to 100 mm, 100 mm to 200 mm, and above 200 mm. The technology-based bifurcation includes electroplating and electroless systems. When it comes to applications, there are Through Silicon Via TSV, Copper Pillar, Redistribution Layer RDL, Under Bump Metallization UBM, Bumping, among other applications.

What Are the Regional Insights of the Global Semiconductor Plating System Market?

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the semiconductor plating system market in 2023. Additionally, North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regional analysis of the semiconductor plating system market encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

