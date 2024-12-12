AR and VR in Education Market Reach USD 28.36 Billion by 2032, Growing at 25.07 % CAGR | SNS Insider

AR and VR in Education Market 1

Growing investments from educational institutions and technology companies are driving the development of AR and VR solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AR and VR in Education Market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 28.36 billion by 2032 and expand at a CAGR of 25.07% from 2024-2032.Transforming Education through Immersive TechnologiesThe use of augmented and virtual reality technologies in education is transforming how students learn and engage with information in a revolutionary way. AR and VR deliver deeply engaging experiences that are interactive and immersive, resulting in better retention of knowledge when compared to conventional techniques. These technologies are becoming more and more popular in different settings like classroom education, company training, online learning platforms, virtual excursions, and student enrollment procedures.Educational institutions are integrating AR and VR technologies to improve learning experiences, increase engagement, and enhance educational results. AR and VR provide chances for students to engage with subjects in a more interactive, practical way, which is transforming educational institutions globally. The incorporation of AR and VR is revolutionizing traditional educational models, making learning more interactive and inclusive in K-12 schools and higher education institutions.Get a Sample of AR and VR in Education Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4109 Increasing Demand for Experiential LearningThe rising demand for experiential learning is a significant driver of AR and VR in Education Market. By creating realistic, interactive environments, AR and VR foster deeper engagement and understanding. In educational contexts, students can explore historical events or scientific processes virtually, making abstract concepts tangible. Similarly, corporate training programs use AR/VR to simulate real-life workplace scenarios, enhancing skills development and reducing training costs. This demand aligns with evolving educational standards that emphasize critical thinking and hands-on learning, further accelerating market growth.Segment Analysis:By Offerings:The software segment dominated the AR and VR in education market in 2023 with over 55% market share, driven by its role in delivering immersive and interactive educational content. Software applications provide educators with tools for creating engaging virtual classrooms, simulations, and training modules. Platforms such as learning management systems and AR/VR-integrated e-learning tools are widely adopted due to their versatility and scalability.By Device Type:The virtual reality (VR) segment held a major market share in 2023 with a major market share, owing to their ability to create fully immersive learning environments. These devices allow students to explore 3D models, participate in virtual field trips, and experience hands-on training simulations, particularly in STEM and medical education. The professional services segment led the market in 2023 with a market share of over 50%, due to implementation, and training required to integrate AR and VR technologies into educational environments. Schools, universities, and corporations rely on professional service providers to design and deploy customized AR/VR solutions.

By Deployment:

The cloud segment dominated the deployment category in 2023 with a major market share due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based AR/VR solutions enable institutions to access educational content remotely, facilitating e-learning and hybrid classroom models. The cloud also allows educators to store and share large volumes of interactive content while ensuring real-time updates and collaboration. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico leverage AR/VR to improve learning outcomes, supported by major software developers and AR/VR game creators in the region. Companies like Google and Microsoft are enhancing digital classrooms through innovative AR/VR platforms.The Asia Pacific region is set to experience the fastest growth rate during 2024-2032 due to its increasing internet penetration and emphasis on educational excellence. Nations like China, India, and Japan are incorporating AR/VR into academic curriculums, supported by local startups and government initiatives. Recent Developments in AR and VR in Education

• January 2023: HTC Corporation introduced the VIVE XR Elite headset, which blends Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) functions in a single small, lightweight, potent, and extremely adaptable device, suitable for gaming, fitness, productivity, and other activities.

• August 2024: Microsoft released its own portable virtual reality (VR) headset in the upcoming year. As per a report on X, Microsoft has secured a deal with Samsung Display to procure hundreds of thousands of micro-OLED panels for their mixed-reality headset, as noted by tech publication Android Authority. 