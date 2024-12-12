Vitrification Market | Driving Innovations in Cryopreservation for Fertility Treatments and Regenerative Medicine

Vitrification Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Vitrification Market size was estimated at USD 8.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The vitrification market is experiencing significant growth due to developments in the field of cryopreservation and increases in the demand for ARTs. The recent application of the vitrification method is known for a quicker freezing procedure with higher survival rates for the preserved embryos, oocytes, and sperm upon thawing, unlike slow-freezing. The growing success of ART procedures, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), is one of the main drivers for the demand for vitrification technologies. In addition, with the trend of egg freezing for fertility preservation and expanded applications in stem cell research and regenerative medicine, the market is growing. Technological innovations such as improved cryoprotectants and automated vitrification systems are expected to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of vitrification, further stimulating market expansion. This market is supported by rising healthcare investments and regulatory support aimed at advancing reproductive health technologies.Book Your Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4608 Market AnalysisThe adoption of vitrification in IVF is skyrocketing as it boasts better success rates compared to the traditional methods of freezing. With almost 15% of couples across the globe—around 48.5 million being infertile—the requirements for ART are always increasing, and the demand for the utilization of vitrification will be on the increase too. This advanced technique in cryopreservation of eggs, embryos, and sperm ensures high survival rates and, therefore improves outcomes of IVF significantly. Another critical application of vitrification is the preservation of stem cells for regenerative medicine. Unlike traditional preservation, vitrification does not cause structural and functional damage to stem cells, which are used in tissue engineering, organ regeneration, and cell therapy. The growing rate of research in chronic diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson's, and cardiovascular conditions requires advanced cryopreservation techniques. Coupled with increasing investments in regenerative medicine and rising clinical trials, vitrification has become indispensable in both fertility treatments and groundbreaking medical research.Key Players:• Vitrolife• Kitazato Corporation• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Irvine Scientific• Fertility Associates• CooperSurgical• Cryoport• ES Diagnostics• Reproductive Health Technologies• ReproTech• Sage Scientific• Birmingham Women's Hospital• OvaScienceAsk For Enquiry @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4608 Segment AnalysisBy SpecimenThe oocyte segment dominated the market with 42% of the market share in 2023. This can be ascribed to the rising awareness about oocyte preservation and supportive legislation in many countries legalizing this practice. Vitrification's success in egg banks and ART has also made it a more dominant part of the market.The sperm segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of over 18% during the estimated period. Advancements in 3D printing technology have also brought forth the advancement of Cryo-Vials (VDCV), which will allow small sperm volume, furthering this type of technology. Furthermore, the discovery of minimal-volume techniques for vitrification continues to increase the effectiveness of the IVF procedure.By End-UseIVF clinics segment dominated the market with 60% market in 2023. The rise in the number of clinics offering vitrification and other ART services, such as sperm, eggs, and oocyte storage, has boosted their market dominance.Biobanks are expected to be at the top, with a CAGR of 17.88% for the period under review. From slow-freezing methods that used to be traditional in cryobanking, advancements in vitrification improved processes around egg and sperm donation. This trend has furthered donor databases as it empowers informed choices among IVF patients using donated eggs, thereby boosting revenues in this category.Regional DevelopmentEurope dominated the market for vitrification in 2023, holding a 41% market share. Developed economies such as Germany, Spain, the UK, France, and Italy contribute significantly to this dominance. Factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust biotechnology sectors, and substantial investments in ART drive the region’s growth. Germany, in particular, benefits from its well-developed regulatory framework, ensuring high safety, efficacy, and ethical standards in ART applications, and fostering trust among patients and healthcare providers.The Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness and potential legislative changes, such as the legalization of egg freezing for single women in China following landmark legal cases. These developments, combined with a rising focus on healthcare infrastructure, position the region as a key growth area for the vitrification market.Ask For Buy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4608 Recent Developments• In Feb 2024, Kitazato Corporation Partnership Strategy with IVF2.0 Kitazato Corporation entered into a collaboration with IVF2.0 to combine AI-driven innovations for improved sperm selection and embryo ranking in IVF treatments.• In July 2023, Ivy Fertility extended its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences: Ivy Fertility extended its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences to include the addition of automation to their IVF laboratories.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Recent Developments• In Feb 2024, Kitazato Corporation Partnership Strategy with IVF2.0 Kitazato Corporation entered into a collaboration with IVF2.0 to combine AI-driven innovations for improved sperm selection and embryo ranking in IVF treatments.• In July 2023, Ivy Fertility extended its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences: Ivy Fertility extended its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences to include the addition of automation to their IVF laboratories.

