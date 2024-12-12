Artificial Intelligence Robots Market to Hit USD 89.57 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing AI and Robotics Adoption
Advancements in ML and NLP enable AI robots to perform complex tasks efficiently, driving adoption across healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing industries.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size was valued at USD 8.77 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.57 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 29.46% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”
Technological Innovation and Increased Automation Demand Drives The Market Growth
The primary drivers for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market are technological advancements, including machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. These innovations are enabling robots to perform complex tasks autonomously, making them indispensable in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. As businesses seek automation to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency, the demand for AI robots is growing exponentially. Furthermore, the rise in Industry 4.0 and the increasing adoption of robotics in service sectors are fueling the market’s expansion. The growing focus on improving safety and operational efficiency, coupled with the decreasing cost of AI technology, is expected to propel the market forward in the coming years.
SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
ABB
Anki
Robotics Hanson Inc.
Blue Frog Robotics
CloudMinds
Mayfield Robotics
Nvidia Corporation
Promobot LLC
UBTech Robotics Limited
Brain Corporation
Market Segmentation and Key Insights
By Robot Type
Industrial robots segment dominate the market, accounting for a significant portion of revenue, primarily driven by automation in manufacturing processes. In particular, industries such as automotive, electronics, and logistics are increasingly integrating AI robots for assembly, packaging, and inspection. These robots not only improve efficiency but also enhance safety by performing high-risk tasks traditionally carried out by human workers.
The service robots segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with advancements in AI algorithms and machine learning enhancing their abilities in tasks such as customer service, healthcare assistance, and delivery. The growing demand for personal assistants, healthcare robots, and autonomous delivery systems is fueling this surge in growth. According to recent data, the service robotics market.
By Technology
Machine Learning segment leads the AI robots market, empowering robots to adapt dynamically and optimize tasks through data-driven algorithms. Its applications span manufacturing for quality control, healthcare for diagnostics, and service industries for predictive analytics, making it indispensable for innovation and efficiency improvements.
Computer Vision is the fastest-growing segment, leveraging advanced imaging and recognition capabilities to enhance automation. It is pivotal in autonomous vehicles for navigation, manufacturing for defect detection, and surveillance for security monitoring, fueling its rapid adoption across industries focused on precision and reliability.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Robot Type
Service Robots
Industrial Robots
By Technology
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Natural Language Processing
By offering.
Software
Hardware
By Deployment mode
Cloud
On-premises
By Application
Military & Defence
Law Enforcement
Personal Assistance and Care giving
Security and Surveillance
Public Relations
Education and Entertainment
Research and Space exploration.
Industrial
Agriculture
Healthcare Assistance
Stock Management
Others
Regional Powerhouses in AI Robots Market: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Accelerates Growth
North America holds the largest market share in the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market, driven by technological innovation, the presence of leading robotics companies, and a strong manufacturing sector. The U.S. leads the region, with companies like Boston Dynamics, iRobot, and Amazon Robotics pioneering AI robotics development. The increasing demand for industrial robots in automotive and electronics manufacturing, as well as in healthcare, positions North America as the dominant force in the market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for AI robots, with a strong focus on manufacturing automation, technological advancement, and increased investment in AI research. China, Japan, and South Korea are major players in the robotics sector. China, in particular, is investing heavily in AI research and development to advance its robotics capabilities in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Companies like Hikvision and Softbank Robotics are driving innovation and increasing adoption of AI robots across the region.
Recent Development
-On 2024-02-21, ABB Robotics Division highlighted the expanding role of AI in robotics, particularly through mobile robots, cobots, and innovative applications in untapped sectors to foster automation and workforce growth.
-6, 2024 Hanson Robotics, has been appointed Chief Executive Advisor at WorkFar Robotics. Hanson’s expertise in robot-human collaboration is expected to drive innovation in the company’s humanoid robotic solutions for challenging warehouse and manufacturing environments.
-21, 2024 Robotics IPO Pipeline Grows in Hong Kong Amid AI Boom As robotics companies seek funding to meet commercialization needs, Hong Kong’s IPO market has seen increasing interest. Notable companies like Pudu Technology, CloudMinds, and Black Sesame Technologies are targeting significant valuations, with some exploring alternative listing options due to market conditions.
