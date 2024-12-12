From Construction to Renewable Energy: The Evolving Landscape of the Global Epoxy Resin Market

Epoxy Resin Market Outlook for 35+ Countries Country & Region-Specific Reports Global Epoxy Resin Industry Trends By 2034

Robust Growth of Construction Sector in Emerging Economies Surges Demand for Epoxy Resin

Expanding Construction and Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies Boosts Demand in the Epoxy Resin Market. FMI Analysis Reveals Epoxy Resin Market Outlook for 35+ Countries” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resins market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand from the construction, automotive, renewable energy, and electronics industries. Expected to grow significantly between 2023 and 2030, this market presents opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and researchers to explore innovative applications and sustainable production methods.With over 2.5 million tons of epoxy resin projects underway, China’s capacity will surpass 4.5 million tons by 2025. This growth reduces import dependency, meets market demand, and highlights advancements in technology and strategic regional developments, positioning China as a key player in the global resin industry. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to be worth USD 24 billion by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is anticipated to clock a 5.7% CAGR until 2034. In 2024, the epoxy resin market size is valued at USD 13.8 billion.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Epoxy resins are renowned for their durability, chemical resistance, and versatility, making them indispensable across multiple industries. The construction sector dominates the market, leveraging these resins for protective coatings, adhesives, and composites. Similarly, advancements in renewable energy are driving demand, particularly for manufacturing wind turbine blades.Innovations in the industry include bio-based epoxy resins aimed at reducing environmental impact. These sustainable alternatives address the increasing focus on eco-friendly solutions in industrial applications.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Asia-Pacific leads the global epoxy resins market, contributing more than 55% of revenue in 2022. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and growth in the automotive sector are key factors propelling demand in countries like India, China, and South Korea.The Asia Pacific epoxy resin industry value is forecast to increase from USD 4,953.2 Million in 2024 to USD 8,496.3 Million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for epoxy resins is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5%.• India is poised to record the highest CAGR through 2030, driven by its booming construction industry and favorable government initiatives.• China, a major player in the manufacturing sector, sees high demand from the paints & coatings and electronics segments.In North America and Europe, technological advancements and sustainability initiatives dominate the market. Europe, for example, is the fastest-growing regional market, focusing on reducing carbon footprints through innovative applications.• The demand for epoxy resin in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.9% CAGR through 2034.• The sales of epoxy resin in the United Kingdom are anticipated to surge at a 7.2% CAGR through 2034.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬• Construction: Epoxy resins are essential for structural adhesives, protective coatings, and concrete reinforcement in large-scale projects.• Renewable Energy: Wind turbine manufacturers increasingly rely on epoxy resins for their lightweight yet robust properties.• Electronics: The electronics sector uses these resins for insulation, potting, and circuit board manufacturing.• Automotive: Demand for lightweight and durable materials in automotive components further bolsters the market.𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Through 2024-2034, the market's largest application segment DBGEA, is projected to thrive at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, driven by sustained demand in high-growth regions𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬Manufacturers are embracing eco-friendly practices by leveraging recyclable raw materials and innovating bio-based resins. These efforts align with global sustainability goals to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial processes.However, the production and disposal of petrochemical-based epoxy resins pose significant environmental challenges. To meet rising regulatory demands, the industry must prioritize sustainable advancements and address its ecological impact effectively.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬Global 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Sales Totaled USD 3,522.8 million in 2022. The Market Observed a 3.7% Year-On-Year Growth in 2022 and is Estimated to Reach USD 3,658.7 million in 2023.The 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was Valued at USD 33786.16 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.5% Expected During the Forecast Period.𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.