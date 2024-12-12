Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market anticipated to surpass US$697.013 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.69%

The monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69%, from US$554.210 million in 2025 to US$697.013 million in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$697.013 million in 2030.Monocalcium phosphate is a crucial phosphate additive in the animal feed industry. It provides animals with calcium and phosphorus, which supports healthy metabolism and the appropriate operation of their immune, neurological, and reproductive systems. Dicalcium phosphate is used as a dietary supplement in the pharmaceutical industry. End users' demand for these biochemicals from various sources that contain them is being driven by growing concerns about disorders like osteoporosis and others that are brought on by a lack of calcium and phosphate in living things. It is anticipated that the market for monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate will increase significantly due to its growing use in a variety of applications, such as food, beverages, animal feed, fertilizers , and others.The expanding practice of animal husbandry as a business for profit has led to an increase in the need for nutrient-dense animal feed. Numerous governments, both developed and developing, support farmers' participation in animal husbandry pursuits, including apiculture, fish farming, and poultry farming.Further, the market for monocalcium and dicalcium phosphate is anticipated to develop over the projected period due to the expansion of the baking food sector worldwide. One of the main components that serves as a rising agent in baked products, such as prepared cakes, pancakes, self-rising flours, and baking powders, is monocalcium phosphate. In a variety of dry beverage mixes, this phosphate is also utilized as a puffer and acidulant.The market for baked goods has expanded dramatically in recent years on a global scale. According to the UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board's study, the country's baking events rose by 1% in 2023, reaching over 13 million occurrences. The agency added that when it came to the consumption of important baking goods, chocolate cake increased by 11 million occasions annually, while pizza muffins and cupcakes increased by roughly 7 million and 3 million, respectively.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/monocalcium-and-dicalcium-phosphate-market The monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is segmented by form into two major categories: Powder and granule. Over the forecast period, the powder is anticipated to maintain a leading revenue share in the monocalcium phosphate market. Its presence can be spotted in two forms: a free-flowing powder, small granules, that are white or grey. It involves blending with other raw materials. The nutrient is all about strengthening the immune system, increasing productivity in health, and the systematic formation of tissues and bones with a seamless functioning of the neuromedical and metabolic systems.Monocalcium phosphate is typically white, either crystalline powder or granules and mostly finds application as a leavening agent in the food industry. When liquid, the fertilizer can be applied to give both calcium and phosphate to the plants. It is one of the major components of baking powder. The co-reaction between an alkaline and acidic monocalcium phosphate gives carbon dioxide as a product, which acts as a leavening agent for several baked products. Monocalcium phosphate serves as a common P and Ca mineral supplement in animal feed.The monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market by application is segmented into animal feed, food, beverage & nutrition, and fertilizers. During the projected period, the demand for monocalcium/dicalcium phosphates is anticipated to expand due in large part to the expansion of application industries. Food, medications, food supplements, feed, and dentifrices are just a few of the many products that use calcium phosphates. The food industry uses monocalcium phosphate as a raising agent for a variety of products, including self-rising flour, baking powders, ready-made cake mixes, pancake mixes, and chemically leavened baked goods. In dry beverage mixtures, it can also be utilized as an acidulant and buffer.One calcium and phosphorus ingredient that can be found in food, drink, and nutritional supplement items is dicalcium phosphate. As a bleaching agent and a source of heat-triggered acidity for leavening, it can be used in place of titanium dioxide. This ingredient is beneficial for vitamin premixes, triturations, and nutritional drinks.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market is growing significantly. Due to rising demand for animal feed and nutritional products, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain a larger market share over the projected period. With larger livestock populations and rising demand for animal feed products, some of the largest markets are Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Vietnam, India, and others. The demand for dicalcium and monocalcium phosphate is also anticipated to rise as the markets for processed food ingredients and bakery food products expand.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market that have been covered are Phosagro, CKL Africa Ltd., AG Chemi Group, Intersac, Polifar Group Limited, Nordfeed, Rajvi Enterprise, Foodchem International Corporation, Alchem Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vishnu Priya Chemicals Pvt Ltd, SBF Pharma, Shivam Chemicals Limited., Innophos, Phosphea (Groupe Roullier), AB LIFOSA.The market analytics report segments the monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate market as follows:• By Formo Powdero Granule• By Applicationo Animal Feedo Food, Beverage & Nutritiono Fertilizers• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Phosagro• CKL Africa Ltd.• AG Chemi Group• Intersac• Polifar Group Limited• Nordfeed• Rajvi Enterprise• Foodchem International Corporation• Alchem Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Vishnu Priya Chemicals Pvt Ltd• SBF Pharma• Shivam Chemicals Limited.• Innophos• Phosphea (Groupe Roullier)• AB LIFOSAExplore More Reports:• Kosher Salt Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/kosher-salt-market • Phosphoric Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/phosphoric-acid-market • Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcium-phosphate-market

