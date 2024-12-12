Aniline Market anticipated to reach US$16.346 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.84%

The global aniline market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% from US$13.026 billion in 2025 to US$16.346 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global aniline market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$16.346 billion by 2030.Aniline is a colorless to brown, oily liquid that darkens when exposed to air and light. It has a distinct amine odor (measurable at 0.6 to 10 ppm) and a burning taste. The breakdown of some contaminants in outdoor air, the combustion of plastics, or the combustion of tobacco can produce aniline. However, airborne exposure to aniline can come from inhaling polluted air, smoking tobacco, being close to someone who smokes, or being near industrial sources that utilize a lot of aniline.The demand for MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) for its various applications such as in construction, automotive, appliances & electronics etc. With the worldwide trends for energy-efficient buildings, there has been a considerable increase in demand for MDI-based polyurethane foam along with its increased demand in the cold chain industry for refrigeration and storage uses. Thus, the increased demand for MDI is driving the market demand for the global aniline market. Various improvements and innovations in aniline production technology have been centred around cost reduction and making the processes more efficient and sustainable. Moreover, a new family of commodity metal catalysts, including copper and nickel have been developed for nitrobenzene conversion, driving the market growth of the global aniline market. They shift to greener production methods, such as bio-based feedstocks instead of its petroleum-derived equivalent benzene, lowering the carbon footprint, is also driving the market demand for global aniline.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-aniline-market The global aniline market by application is segmented into Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), rubber processing chemicals, dyes and pigments, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Methy Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) is an aromatic diisocyanate, which is produced by aniline as a critical raw material. It is produced by reacting formaldehyde in the presence of HCL. Aniline is also used as a key ingredient in rubber processing chemicals. Aniline is also used in the production of dyes & pigments such as in the synthesis of azo dyes. Aniline is also used in the production of drugs or medicines in the pharmaceutical industry such as aniline derivative for paracetamol synthesis. During the forecast period. The MDI segment will be holding the largest share and it will be the fastest-growing segment as well. The use of MDI in various industries such as construction, automotive etc., which are rapidly growing, is leading to an increase in demand for MDI and thus, the MDI segment will be growing fastest.The global aniline market by end-user is segmented into construction, automotive, furniture and bedding, textile and apparel, chemical manufacturing, and consumer goods. In the construction industry, aniline is used in the form of methyl diphenyl diisocyanate to form rigid polyurethane foams and polyurethane sealants which are used as an insulating material and structural bonding respectively. There are other uses too. In the automotive segment, aniline-derived products are used heavily such as MDI-based polyurethane foams for various applications such as seat cushioning, interior panels and insulating materials, During the forecast period, the automotive will be the fastest-growing segment based on end-users more particularly driven by the shift of automobile industry towards making lightweight vehicles by using lightweight material for aiding fuel efficiency and EVs. The call for resilient, versatile, and lightweight PU foam surfaces is thus increasingBased on geography, Asia Pacific's aniline market is predicted to expand rapidly due to increased industrialization, urbanization, and rising demand from major sectors such as construction, automotive, and electronics. China, India, and Japan are some of the leading countries that are responsible for this growth, primarily due to the development of industrial segments and mounting infrastructural demands. For instance, in China, automobile manufacturing within the domestic market alone is projected to generate well over 35 million automobiles in 2025. OICA data on enhanced automotive production by 30% in India in 2021 also suggests the same. At the same time, increased government spending in this region such as the PLI schemes in India is driving the market for the global aniline.The report includes the major players operating in the global aniline market: Covestro, BASF, Emco Dyestuff Pvt Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Sarna Chemicals, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Bondalti.The market analytics report segments the global aniline market as follows:• By Applicationo Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)o Rubber Processing Chemicalso Dyes & Pigmentso Pharmaceuticalso Others• By End-Usero Constructiono Automotiveo Furniture & Beddingo Textile & Apparelo Chemical Manufacturingo Consumer goods• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Covestro• BASF• Emco Dyestuff Pvt Ltd• Sumitomo Chemical• Huntsman Corporation• Sarna Chemicals• Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.• Tosoh Corporation• BondaltiExplore More Reports:• Textiles Dyes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/textile-dyes-market • Rubber Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rubber-additives-market • Global Green Building Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-green-building-materials-market

