Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Analysis 2024 : CAGR and USD Revenue Assessment by Region, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dead sea mud cosmetics market generated $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The research is a helpful source of insights for investors, leading market players, stakeholders, and new entrants in determining the strategies for the coming years to achieve sustainable growth in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17294 Report coverage & details:Segments covered Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and RegionDrivers Numerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing and radiantConsumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic productsOpportunities Increase in demand to counter hair loss and hair damage among the global populationThe presence of high concentrations of skin-nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, and others in these productsRestrains Trade restrictions and rise in demand for low-cost itemsHigh fluctuation in raw material pricesThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segment with the help of tabular and graphical formats to enable market players and investors gain a better picture and take necessary decisions for the future. These insights also help in determining the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments to take further steps.Based on product type, the body care segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the facial care segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including hair care and others.Based on gender, the women segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the men segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. However, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16916 Leading players of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market analyzed in the research include -Kawar CosmeticsAvani Supreme Inc.Aroma Dead SeaDead Sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories LtdH&B Health and BeautyBo InternationalEin Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma LTDJordan Integrated For Minerals Dead Sea ProductsMuhtseb CosmeticsSABON USAAhava Dead Sea LaboratoriesDaor Cosmetics𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bamboo-toothbrush-market-A11176 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-events-industry-market-A06596

