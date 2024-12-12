Deus X Pay relaunches with a focus on international payments fast, cheaper and safer with stablecoins

Deus X Pay rebrands to offer streamlined, secure institutional stablecoin payment solutions, enhancing global business growth.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deus X Pay , a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider, is proud to announce its new brand. Its mission is to transform international payments by breaking down traditional barriers and delivering finance without friction. Formerly operating as HAYVN, Deus X Pay has transformed its focus to cater to institutional clients, businesses, and corporations. The company is dedicated to providing streamlined, secure payment solutions that drive global business growth.Deus X Pay CEO, Richard Crook, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s new chapter: “We are thrilled to introduce a brand that encapsulates our mission to unparalleled speed, cost-efficiency, and reliability–essential features for today’s dynamic business environment. The revolutionary potential of stablecoins allows us to seamlessly integrate into our client’s existing operations and provide them with a payment solution they can trust .”The evolution aligns with crypto investment firm Deus X Capital's strategic vision of revolutionising international finance through innovative digital payment solutions. In February 2024, the crypto payment provider was acquired by Deus X Capital to expand its presence in the Middle East, while allowing for growth globally.Deus X Capital CEO, Tim Grant, has been named Chairman of Deus X Pay, solidifying the parent company’s commitment to providing institutional clients with services on the existing and growing opportunities in digital assets. In a statement, Grant added “This is a natural fit with the Deus X Capital family of businesses, embodying the shared vision of delivering true value to individuals, businesses and communities. Deus X Pay’s focus on seamless digital payment solutions is set to unlock new economic value at scale.”At the heart of Deus X Pay’s offerings is blockchain technology, which enables cheaper, faster, and more accessible payments using cryptocurrencies and stablecoins—digital currencies designed to maintain a stable value. Deus X Pay is a leading provider of these services across industries such as Forex/CFD, Real Estate, Aviation and maritime, Luxury travel, and Concierge.Deus X Pay is poised to set new standards for secure, efficient payment processing, empowering businesses globally to thrive in a digital economy.About Deus X PayDeus X Pay is a regulated provider of institutional stablecoin payment solutions, transforming how cryptocurrency payments are authorised, cleared, and settled. We redefine global payment options for institutions, businesses, and corporations, seamlessly integrating traditional finance with advanced digital payment infrastructure to facilitate faster, cheaper, and safer transactions. Fully compliant and regulated as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, Deus X Pay operates under a license in Lithuania, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service FNTT, and in the Czech Republic, supervised by the Financial Analytical Office FAU. As part of the innovative crypto investment firm Deus X Capital, we empower organisations with cutting-edge financial tools to drive growth and success in today's dynamic market.Website: https://deusxpay.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.