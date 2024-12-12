PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 11, 2024 Protecting judicial independence, Bong Go pushes for his filed bill strengthening fiscal autonomy of judiciary In a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights held on Tuesday, December 10, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his advocacy for strengthening the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch. He emphasized its importance in upholding judicial independence and ensuring the efficient delivery of justice. As one of the authors of the proposed measures, Go shared his insights on the critical reforms under discussion. "The judicial branch of the government performs several undertakings that are vital in guaranteeing that the rule of law is appropriately upheld and that justice is duly served in the legal system," Go said, highlighting the necessity of freeing the judiciary from fiscal constraints. The discussion focused on Senate Bill Nos. 1996, 2111, and 2659, which collectively aim to grant the Judicial Branch greater control over its budget. A member of the Senate Committee on Justice, Go's version of the legislation, SBN 2111, seeks to ensure that the budget prepared by the Supreme Court is incorporated into the national budget without revisions. However, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) may propose adjustments, but only after written consultations with the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice. "Currently, the budget of the judiciary is still subject to the regular budgeting process, which goes through the Department of Budget and Management for budget preparation and releasing," Go explained. This bill mandates that the budget proposal prepared by the Supreme Court shall be incorporated in the draft national budget without any revisions. Go further emphasized the importance of automatic budget releases. "The DBM is also mandated to automatically release to the Supreme Court, without need for any request, the monthly cash requirements of the judiciary," he noted. Acknowledging the challenges faced by the judiciary, Go expressed confidence in the bill's potential to fortify judicial independence. "It is important to note that the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch is closely tied to its independence and ability to function effectively," he said. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito, inaasahan natin na matutulungan natin ang pagbibigay ng hustisya sa bawat kasong nakasalang sa ating mga korte sa mabilis at patas na paraan." Go also expressed his gratitude to the Chairperson of the Committee, Senator Koko Pimentel, and Senator Migz Zubiri, who also authored the measure. "I thank the Chairman of the Committee, no less than our Minority Leader, for hearing this measure. Being a legal luminary himself, I am confident that he will consider this as an important measure to maximize the capacity of the judicial branch of the government," he said. This initiative is not Go's first effort in pushing for judicial reforms. He previously filed SBN 1186, which seeks to create additional divisions in the Court of Appeals and appoint more justices to improve the speed and reliability of the country's justice system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.