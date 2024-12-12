U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2030

U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market

Rise in investment in the AR market and surge in penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming boost the growth of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Augmented and Virtual Reality Market by Component, Application, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market size was valued at $4.39 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $134.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 41.6% from 2021 to 2030.Augmented and virtual reality solutions are used to offer digital immersive user experience that can be used for entertainment and business applications among various industry verticals. Virtual reality is an extensive term for a multi-sensory computer-generated experience, which enables users to experience and interact with a simulated environment. On the contrary, augmented reality enhances the real world using digitally produced perceptual overlays.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 155 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06735 Furthermore, the key factor that drives the market growth includes rise in investment in AR market and surge in penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming boost the growth of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market. In addition, increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education positively impacts the growth of the market.However, security and privacy issues associated with AR is expected to hamper the U.S. AR & VR market growth. On the contrary, surge in usage of VR headsets in amusement and theme parks, commercial applications, and other places is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market during the forecast period.By industry vertical, the gaming segment garnered the largest augmented and virtual reality share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to increase in adoption of gaming technologies including virtual reality, augment reality, and 3D & 4D graphics. Furthermore, augmented and virtual reality amplifies video-graphic applications with real-time motion creation, environment & lighting capabilities, photo-realistic pack shots, noise reduction, and realistic graphics increase the demand among youth for high level gaming experience.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06735 However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in need for various medical procedures such as ultrasound probe and visualization of patient’s internal parts. Furthermore, VR & AR Association’s digital health committee members noticed that hospitals are increasing budgets for clinical simulation centers to let them purchase VR/AR equipment. Therefore, all these factors are expected to boost the growth of the U.S. AR & VR market during the forecast period.By component, the solution segment garnered the largest augmented and virtual reality share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as key players of the market are introducing new features integrated with virtual meeting software, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process.The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of augmented and virtual reality market. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in augmented and virtual reality software help the providers to identify risks and fraud, boost the revenue, and add value to their customer. AI-based augmented and virtual reality software has increased the efficiency in risk identification in designing phase and helps in creating a better business insight.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-augmented-and-virtual-reality-market/purchase-options Moreover, with the rise in COVID-19 pandemic various travel and tourism industries are using AR & VR technology for providing virtual tourism for the general public which is enhancing the growth of the market in the pandemic situation. For instance, Travel World VR a New Jersey-based company specializing in sales and marketing for travel agents, resorts, cruise lines and other tourist attractions is creating 360-degree videos for clients and is allowing mobile users to enjoy 50 immersive experiences with more being added each week. This is increasing the use of VR among the populations that are yet to try VR headsets.Key Findings Of The Study1. By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest U.S. augmented and virtual reality market share in 2020.2. By application, the healthcare segment is expected to attain significant growth during the forecasted period.The key players profiled in the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market analysis are Apple Inc., Cyberglove Systems, Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus), Google, Inc. Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Niantic, Inc., PTC and Sixense Enterprises, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the U.S. augmented and virtual reality industry.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06735 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.