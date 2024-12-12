Noie Hakone Sengokuhara by Uds Ltd. Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Noie Hakone Sengokuhara

Uds Ltd.'s Noie Hakone Sengokuhara Recognized for Exceptional Interior Design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Noie Hakone Sengokuhara by Uds Ltd. as a winner of the Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Noie Hakone Sengokuhara within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals and potential customers, as it recognizes designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing interior design standards and practices. Noie Hakone Sengokuhara stands out for its practical benefits, innovative features, and its ability to enhance the user experience within the hospitality sector.Noie Hakone Sengokuhara is a resort hotel in Hakone, Japan, designed as a rental villa that offers a safe and relaxing experience even amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hotel's design seamlessly incorporates the surrounding nature into its spacious garden, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of the four seasons. The Shiro Suite dynamically brings the outdoors inside, while the Oku Suite ensures a continuous connection to the garden from every vantage point.This recognition from the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Uds Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and innovation. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries in their future projects, fostering further creativity and exploration within the interior design realm. The award also solidifies Noie Hakone Sengokuhara's position as a benchmark for exceptional design within the hospitality industry.Noie Hakone Sengokuhara was designed by Uds Ltd.'s Keiichi Ito and Ayako Sasaki, who served as both architects and interior designers on the project. Asnova Design Ltd.'s Yoshihiro Yano provided operational support.Interested parties may learn more about Noie Hakone Sengokuhara and its award-winning design at:About Uds Ltd.UDS is a design firm dedicated to creating sustainable, fun, and lively urban spaces by pursuing an optimum balance of social responsibility and business profitability. As a one-stop provider of business planning, architectural design, and commercial operation services, UDS creates truly unique spaces that integrate all aspects of the physical environment to serve the community. Uds Ltd. is based in Japan.About Asnova Design Ltd.Founded in 2018, Asnova Design Ltd. aims to enrich the lives of Japanese people through the real estate business. The company's vacation rental business provides guests with energizing experiences by offering a new resort concept that combines Japaneseness and comfort in collaboration with local communities. Asnova Design Ltd. strives to deliver a unique stay experience that differs from traditional hotels and inns at an affordable price.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide quality of life improvements that help make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly regarded competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants contribute to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends. Winning the A' Design Prize for Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design offers global recognition and increased status within this competitive field. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

