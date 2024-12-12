Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market Future Business Scope Analysis Report, Growth Analysis, And CAGR Of Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market size is expected to reach $243.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of food service industry, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, growth in health consciousness, and easy availability of sugar free carbonated drinks are the key factors that propel the growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks. The discounted prices offered in a package of sugar free carbonated drinks in supermarkets/hypermarkets aggressively increased the consumption in the European and North American markets. The independent retailers and convenience stores account for larger market share in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets owing to huge rural population in these regions.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13624 Sugar free carbonated drinks are low calorie or no calorie carbon infused drinks with added natural/artificial flavors, coloring, preservatives, and other ingredients. Aspartame, Saccharin, Acesulfame K are some of the sugar substitutes used as sweetener in sugar free carbonated drinks. The rise in prevalence of obesity and high blood sugar levels among the population boost the demand for sugar free carbonated drinks. Regular carbonated drinks contain sugar that is harmful for health thus people shift toward sugar free substitute of carbonated drinks. According to a study by the Global Burden of Disease, around 4.72 million people died prematurely due to obesity and around 6.53 people died due to high blood sugar in 2017. Higher consumption of added sugar may lead to obesity that again results in various health risks such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain cancers.These factors are responsible for rise in health consciousness among the population. Moreover, surge in health awareness among the global population boosts the demand for sugar free substitutes of carbonated drinks. These factors propel the growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks market during the forecast period. The desire to look fit and active among the consumers is a key factor fueling the demand for sugar free carbonated drinks in the market.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-carbonated-drinks-market/purchase-options According to the global sugar free carbonated drinks market analysis, in 2020, North America dominated the market, garnering around 34.6% of the total sugar free carbonated drinks market share, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are characterized by high disposable income, higher penetration of fast food chains, and increased consumer awareness, which makes them leading markets for sugar free carbonated drinks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show promising growth rate due to increase in penetration of fast food chains, rise in disposable income, and surge in awareness among consumers regarding the benefits associated with low calorie drinks.Players operating in the global sugar free carbonated drinks market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the sugar free carbonated drinks market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Arizona Beverage Company, Llc., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bisleri International, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Kofola CeskoSlovensko A.S., PepsiCo, Inc., Refresco Group B.V., Suntory Group, and The Coca-Cola Company.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13624 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

