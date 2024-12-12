Green Frame Garden by Mirna Sisul Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Design

Green Frame Garden

Mirna Sisul's Exceptional Villa Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Mirna Sisul 's "Green Frame Garden" as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Sisul's work within the interior design industry, acknowledging her exceptional talent and innovative approach.The "Green Frame Garden" villa design by Mirna Sisul stands out for its seamless integration of art, design, and the surrounding Mediterranean landscape. This synergy creates a truly luxurious and immersive holiday experience for guests, showcasing the potential of interior design to enhance both aesthetics and functionality in a living space.Sisul's award-winning design is characterized by its attention to detail, vibrant colors, and abundant natural light. The villa's walls are adorned with Sisul's original artwork, infusing the space with warmth, cheerfulness, and a sense of joy. The panoramic dining area further blends the indoor and outdoor environments, creating a harmonious connection with nature.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award for "Green Frame Garden" not only recognizes Mirna Sisul's outstanding achievements but also serves as an inspiration for her future projects. This recognition reinforces her commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring innovative solutions, and creating spaces that positively impact the lives of those who inhabit them.Interested parties may learn more about Mirna Sisul's award-winning "Green Frame Garden" design at:About Mirna SisulMirna Sisul has been creating art and interiors for 25 years, infusing her projects with energy, joy, and positivity inspired by her favorite songs. Her work aims to spread happiness and optimism, encouraging appreciation for the beauty found in every aspect of life. Through her creations, Sisul seeks to share the uplifting essence of life, reminding viewers of the joy found in simple things. Based in Croatia, Sisul's designs serve as a testament to her unique perspective and ability to transform spaces.About Green Frame Garden VillasGreen Frame Garden Villas, also known as Villas Art Nature, embodies the harmonious synergy of art, design, and the Mediterranean landscape, offering a truly luxurious holiday experience. The name "Green Frame Garden" draws inspiration from the lush countryside surrounding the villas and estate, emphasizing the property's complete isolation and privacy. The villa's design and visual identity reflect the natural beauty of its green surroundings, creating a serene and exclusive retreat.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, solid understanding of design principles, and creative execution. The Iron A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate expertise, specialization, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful solutions. The award-winning works are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that contribute to improving quality of life and fostering positive change in the world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

