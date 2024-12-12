One Floreasca Vista by X Architecture and Engineering Consult Wins Iron A'Design Award in Architecture Design

One Floreasca Vista

X Architecture and Engineering Consult's innovative residential development recognized with prestigious A' Design Award for its exceptional design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced X Architecture and Engineering Consult as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award for their outstanding work, "One Floreasca Vista," in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by X Architecture and Engineering Consult in creating a residential development that brings coherence and order to an unstructured area.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like One Floreasca Vista, the award promotes advancements in architectural practices and showcases designs that align with current trends and needs. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires other professionals to strive for excellence and innovation in their own projects, ultimately contributing to the overall advancement of the Architecture industry.One Floreasca Vista stands out for its unique approach to residential development. Situated on the shores of Lake Floreasca, the project consists of duplex apartments designed to follow the slope of the land, each opening onto its own private garden. The architecture is influenced by three pivotal orientations: the street, the lake, and the underground metro route. A semi-private triangular courtyard is created as a chain of open and closed outdoor spaces, fostering connectivity and seamlessly blending with the surrounding environment.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to X Architecture and Engineering Consult's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the company to continue pushing boundaries in future projects, setting new standards for residential developments that harmonize with their surroundings and contribute positively to urban regeneration. The award also motivates the team at X Architecture and Engineering Consult to further explore innovative design solutions that enhance the quality of life for residents and the broader community.Team MembersOne Floreasca Vista was designed by a talented team of professionals. The architecture was led by X Architecture & Engineering Consult , while the interior design was handled by Lemon Interior Design. Incona provided structural engineering services, and Com-Tid Engineering was responsible for the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing aspects. The landscape design was a collaboration between Urban Trafic and Top Pavaj. Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos contributed to the facade design, and X Architecture & Engineering Consult Glassrom worked on the facade project.Interested parties may learn more at:About X Architecture and Engineering ConsultXAE's technical and multidisciplinary nature supports the poetic spatial approach through study, experimentation, and reflection in meaningful urban-scale projects. Walking through their spaces offers a kind of knowledge of the world through architecture. The multicultural experiences of over 30 architects stimulate creative talent and a sense of spatial investigation. The result is a spatially complex architecture that responds to context and defines an innovative vision of the future. X Architecture and Engineering Consult is based in Romania.About X ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING CONSULTX Architecture & Engineering is an architecture company founded by Arch. Marius Calin with over 2 million sqm built or under construction. The projects are mostly mixed-use urban scale buildings. Since 2014, X Architecture & Engineering has been expanding and strengthening the transformative role of ideas and the ability of architecture to inspire. The expertise of over 30 architects creates spaces that offer a kind of rediscovery of the world through architecture, which is more each time.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands from the architecture and design industries. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The competition is organized annually and is open to entries from all countries. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the award aims to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architectureartdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.