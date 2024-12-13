Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market To Reach $1.59 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 20.8%

Digital Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital personalized nutrition market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%” — The Business Research Company

What Does the Future Hold for the Digital Personalized Nutrition Market?

The digital personalized nutrition market has been in the limelight for its exponential growth in recent years. The market ballooned from $0.62 billion in 2023 to a projected $0.75 billion in 2024, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.5%. Several factors such as the introduction of wearable solutions, an increase in the incidence of various illnesses, a rise in the geriatric population, growing interest in nutritional guidance, and enhanced disposable income, have fueled this growth.

What Are The Market Predictions For The Coming Years?

In the foreseeable future, the digital personalized nutrition market is expected to see even more growth. With a projected $1.59 billion market size by 2028 and a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.8%, the market seems unstoppable. Experts attribute this anticipated growth to rising demands for retained nutrition products, increased smartphone penetration and health applications, heightened consumer health consciousness, and preference for a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, consumer inclination for high-quality food is also driving growth. Major trends during this forecast period include technological advancements, product innovations, an emerging startup ecosystem with surging adoption of online personalized nutrition services, and advancements in health monitoring apps.

Which Factors Drive the Market Forward?

According to experts, the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases will be a significant factor propelling the growth of the digital personalized nutrition market. Lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity are health conditions that are often the result of individual lifestyle choices and behaviors, rather than infections or genetic factors alone. The occurrence of these diseases has been directly linked to modernization, urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, increased consumption of processed foods, and heightened levels of stress.

Through digital personalized nutrition, lifestyle diseases can be managed by providing tailored dietary recommendations based on an individual's unique health data. This can result in improved nutrition, healthier habits, and reduced risk or severity of conditions like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

Who Are The Major Players In The Market?

The digital personalized nutrition market includes major players such as Noom Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., MyFitnessPal Inc., DayTwo Inc., Nutrisense Inc., Viome Life Sciences Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc, Healthifyme Wellness Products and Services Private Limited, Nutrium, Habit LLC, Levels Health Inc., Lifesum AB, Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd, InsideTracker, BiogeniQ Inc., CircleDNA, Persona Nutrition, Nutrigenomix Inc., Rootine, Caligenix Inc., GenoPalate Inc., Culina Health Inc., Baze Labs GmbH, Foodvisor.

What New Trends Are Being Observed?

Major companies operating in the digital personalized nutrition market are focusing on technological advancements. These advancements include AI-driven nutrition platforms that deliver more accurate and personalized dietary recommendations, enhance user engagement, and improve health outcomes for those with lifestyle-related diseases.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The digital personalized nutrition market is categorized based on:

1 Purchase Model: Subscription, One-Time Purchase

2 Application: Generic Health And Fitness, Disease-Based, Sports Nutrition

3 End-User: Direct Consumers, Wellness And Fitness Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Institutions

Which Regions Are Leading The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market?

North America holds the largest share in the digital personalized nutrition market as of 2023. Other regions covered in the digital personalized nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

