Reservists Complete Inaugural Warrant Officer Training Class

A pair of Air Force Reservists were among the 30 graduates of the inaugural Air Force Warrant Officer Training School class here December 6.

Senior Master Sgt. John Brasher and Master Sgt. Jeremy Smart completed the eight-week course and will now wear the rank of Chief Warrant Officer, 2nd Class. Brasher is assigned to the 960th Cyberspace Operations Group at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, while Smart is assigned to the 860th Cyberspace Operations Group at Robins AFB, Georgia.

The reinstatement of Air Force warrant officers aims to address critical operational needs faced by the force today while maintaining and leveraging the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers as a strategic advantage during an era of Great Power Competition.

“This class has come to an important milestone, but the task they have before them is even more important,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall. “And as going on into the Air Force and establishing the value that (warrant officers) bring to our service, and I am absolutely confident that you're going to go do that ... you're ready to go do that, the school has prepared you well, there's going to be others behind you, but you're going to be the first.”

“I've been a member of the 55th Combat Communications Squadron for my entire career,” Smart said. “I've grown to have a passion for the combat comm environment, and I love what I do on a technical level. I thrive on resolving any issues that come up in the engineering and deployment of our equipment. Once I promoted to master sergeant, I was being told that I needed to back off of the equipment, but it was very difficult to back away from something I love to do. Once I was told warrant officers were coming back, I immediately thought this would be the perfect opportunity for me to continue down the technical path that I've become a subject matter expert in, and it would give me an opportunity to give more to the combat comm community. I'm really looking forward to taking on this new role and seeing how we can improve the mission.”

“I'm really looking forward to integrating back into my command team at my local unit,” Brasher said. “And figuring out what our value is to both the Air Force and the Reserve, and then obviously helping train and grow Airmen for the next conflict.”

Historically, warrant officers served as technical experts and advisors but were phased out in 1959 as enlisted personnel and commissioned officers absorbed many of their duties. These reinstated warrant officers will support operations in specialized domains such as cyber, intelligence and space.

The graduates completed an eight-week training program that covered leadership development, advanced technical skills, operational integration and mentorship. The curriculum included coursework specific to their technical fields, such as cyber operations, intelligence analysis and space mission planning, as well as general training in problem-solving and strategic planning.

“Those skills will serve you well as you blaze a trail for all future warrant officers in the Air Force,” Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, Warrant Officer Training School commandant, said. “We’ll need your technical expertise, and we’ll need your leadership, your humility and your continued dedication to excellence.”

Warrant officers are expected to bridge the gap between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers. They will mentor enlisted members, assist in implementing commanders’ directives, and contribute to mission success in increasingly specialized and complex operational environments.

“Congratulations, Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi. “Your technical competence and commitment to serving others is a critical component of our national strategy. Our information domain is the most contested environment we operate in today – you must remain alert, agile and effective to ensure our mission success.”

As the graduates prepare to enter the force, their role in shaping the future of the Air Force is evident. This inaugural cohort will set the standard for generations of warrant officers, ensuring the Air Force remains ready to meet any challenge.

The new warrant officers are scheduled to report to their duty stations in early 2025. The next class of warrant officers is expected to graduate in March 2025.

(Much of the information in this article was taken from a story written by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs)