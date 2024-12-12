Membrane Pump Market Worth $5.1 Billion by 2030

Global Membrane Pump Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030

Increasing demand from the chemical industry & water and waste water treatment industry and pharmaceutical industry are some of the driving factors and opportunities in the Membrane Pump Market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new published report by Allied Market Research, the global membrane pump market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.Membrane pumps are part of the positive displacement pump group. An air motor propels it forward. The compressed air that is injected into the air chambers behind the membranes is used to move two membranes that are connected by a pump shaft back and forth.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14199 Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by LAMEA and Europe.Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4%.The global membrane pump industry is consolidated in nature with a few players, such as EMEC s.R.l., Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Ingersoll Rand, Leak-Proof Pumps, LEWA GmbH, SEKO S.P.A., TAPFLO AB, and Xylem, Inc. significant share of the market.Rise in investment in water treatment facilities and the oil & gas industry is expected to be the main driver of the global membrane pump market.Increased demand for fresh water as a result of rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization has boosted the market growth in developing countries.Many compact membrane pumps with simpler designs have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs. This resulted in rise in membrane pump usage across a wide range of sectors, resulting in the membrane pump market's consistent expansion during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14199 Membrane pumps provide qualities, such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime, that make them excellent for a wide range of applications.Membrane pumps are well suited to transfer poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications, which is expected to boost the membrane pump market during the forecast period. These are some of the membrane pump market trends observed globally.Membrane pumps are employed in a variety of industries, including construction and chemical industries due to their capacity to handle diverse types of fluids.The only stipulation is that compressed air should be available. Depending on the mechanism and operational needs of end-use applications, they are made in a variety of ways.Increase in demand for membrane pumps from end-use industries, such as chemical, water & wastewater treatment, is expected to drive the membrane pump market during the forecast period.Technological advancement has resulted in an increase in adoption of membrane pumps in many industries.Procure This Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/4fh2JPl By method, the market is classified into air operated and electrically operated. The air operated segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5%.By operation, the market is bifurcated into single and double. The double segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5%.By discharge pressure, the market is classified into up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. The upto 80 bar segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5.4%.By end-use industry, it is classified into chemical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020.Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Membrane Pump MarketCOVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.Some of the major economies suffering from the COVID-19 crises include China, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.In many countries, the economy has dropped due to halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain of DEG goods. The demand–supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

