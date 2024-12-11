Former Employee Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Defraud Illinois Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility

A former scheduler of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) at an Illinois nursing and rehabilitation facility pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges in connection with the hiring and payment of “ghost” employees who never actually worked at the facility.

Alisha Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted that, from roughly October 2017 through April 2019, she was employed as a CNA scheduler at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Forest Park that provided medical benefits and services to patients. While employed at the facility, Richardson planned, organized, and executed a scheme to defraud the facility by making it appear that at least five individuals were employed at the facility when they were not (the “ghost” employees). Richardson submitted false time sheets and other documents, causing the facility to generate paychecks for these “ghost” employees. Richardson then split the proceeds with the “ghost” employees or forged their signatures, signing over the paychecks to herself. As a result of the fraud, the facility paid approximately $103,094.01 for work that was never performed. In the plea agreement, the defendant agreed to the entry of a forfeiture judgment for that amount.

“The defendant in this case stole money that should have been used to provide nursing and rehabilitative care to older Americans,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes that affect programs that benefit vulnerable Americans.”

“The defendant’s ghost payrolling scheme resulted in a substantial loss for an organization that provides critical services to elderly Americans,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual for the Northern District of Illinois. “We will continue to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable anyone who attempts to scam their employer out of payroll funds.”

“Financial fraud and abuse take critical resources out of our health care system and defrauds the American public,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Douglas S. DePodesta of the FBI Chicago Field Office. “This case is the result of successful, multi-agency collaboration into the defendant’s scheme. The FBI and our partners will continue to allocate significant resources to investigate crimes like these and protect the integrity of our federal health care programs.”

“Our agency is committed to ensuring that federal health care programs are protected from all types of fraud, waste and abuse. Providers who submit fraudulent records and bill for “ghost” services damage our federal health care programs and the beneficiaries they serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Mario M. Pinto of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate any similar allegations of fraud.”

Richardson pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso in Chicago, Illinois. A sentencing date will be set by the court. In addition to the forfeiture judgment, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated the matter.

Senior Trial Attorney James T. Nelson of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason A. Julien for the Northern District of Illinois are prosecuting the case.

