U.S. CNC Machines Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2030

U.S. CNC Machines Market Size

Rise in need for precision and time effectiveness and surge in demand from production plants fuel the growth of the U.S. CNC machines market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. CNC Machines Market by Machine Tool Type and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”The U.S. CNC machines market size was valued at $2,314.11 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,009.59 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the demand for more accurate operation of manufacturing machine for high precision and implementation of advance technologies such as robotics, industrial automation, and computer aided manufacturing, and computer aided engineering in automotive and healthcare industries drive the demand U.S. CNC machines industry during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 157 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13061 In U.S. CNC machines market based on machining tool, the lathe segment dominated the overall computer numeric control market in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.This is attributed to increase in use of computer numeric control related machinery and sensor among the digital manufacturing industry. Most healthcare organizations have started adopting these technologies to manufacture all healthcare equipment.All healthcare equipment is more sensitive and needs high precision of geometrical dimensions and tolerances. This improves medical equipment's overall productivity and boosts the U.S. CNC machines industry. However, the milling segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years as there has been an increase in adoption of CNC software for milling machine among industry vertical such as automotive, aerospace and defense, as it ensures effective functioning of milling machine and machining operations. Where more precise operation is required.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13061 According to U.S. CNC machines market trends depending on the industry vertical, the industry machinery segment dominated the computer numeric control market share in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of computer numeric control system in industrial machinery manufacturing and assembly. As this system is used to control robotic arm which is beneficial for performing crucial operation industry.However, the automotive segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years as the demand for automotive vehicle and electrical vehicle is increases in upcoming years and the automotive component are very complicated to manufacture and takes more time to manufacture by manual operation. In addition, CNC machine increases precision as well as accuracy in the dimensions of component, which is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity in the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on U.S. CNC machines market growth as CNC technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of touch less machining operation. By U.S. CNC machines market analysis industries are investing more time and money in digital technology to perform precise manufacturing operations such as metal cutting on CNC lathe, metal slotting on CNC Milling, and surface finishing. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of new technology and increased industrial reliance on computer numeric control for more precise and accurate operations.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-cnc-machines-market/purchase-options However due to lockdown in various states of the U.S. manufacturing industries are closed and this effects negatively on the computer numeric control market in the U.S. Furthermore, during COVID-19 the demand for production of healthcare equipment such as ventilator and other intensive care equipment increased, which boosts the use of computer numeric control machinery in the manufacturing industry for rapid manufacturing.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By machining tool, the lathe segment dominated the computer numeric control market in 2015. However, the milling segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.2. On the basis of industry vertical, the industrial machinery segment accounted for the highest revenue of computer numeric control market in 2015; however, the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the U.S. CNC market, which includes Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, GSK CNC equipment co. Ltd, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13061 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.