Motif on Music Row reconnects with its history with first successful Songwriters' Week and installation of Lyric Lane

Lyric Lane was established Dec. 4 during Motif on Music Row's Songwriters' Week. This is a permanent, growing display of hit songs handwritten on various mediums by the songwriters who wrote them.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motif on Music Row (50 Music Square West) wrapped its first music-related event last week with great success. The inaugural Songwriters' Week held Dec. 3-4 featured a book signing from author and hit songwriter, Bernie Nelson ("Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind," "House on Old Lonesome Road," "Betty's Got A Bass Boat") with commentary by NSAI's Executive Director Bart Herbison and a songwriters' round featuring Nelson, Doug Johnson ("Three Wooden Crosses"), and Black River Recording Artists Pryor Baird ("Beauty In The Broken”) and Scotty Hasting ("How Do You Choose").The event concluded with the unveiling of Lyric Lane, a permanent and ever-growing display of hit songs on various mediums by the songwriters who wrote them. The initial collection contains approximately 40 hit songs from some of Nashville's biggest songwriters including "Ships The Don't Come In," "Murder on Music Row," "The Letter," "Riding with Private Malone," "Check Yes Or No," "Some Fools Never Learn," "I Don't Mind The Thorns (If You're The Rose)," "Two Pina Coladas," "Don't Rock The Jukebox," "Strawberry Wine," "What's Forever For," "Baby, I Lied," "We're In This Love Together," and more.Notable attendees of Songwriters' Week included Roger Murrah, Bart Herbison, Jerry Salley, Trey Bruce, Wood Newton, Alan Rhody, Benita Hill, Becky Hobbs, Rafe Van Hoy, Rick Huckaby, Bernie Nelson, Deborah Allen, Makky Kaylor, Brenda Lynn Allen, Garth Shaw, Jan Buckingham, Shannon McCombs, Nathalie Cox, Dave Mahanes, Joe Kelly, John Koski, Doug Johnson, Pryor Baird, Scotty Hasting, and Dillon Weldon, just to name a few.Songwriters' Week was another significant step taken by Sila Developments and Triumph Hospitality to reconnect the property's history with the music industry that surrounds it."Lyric Lane is our small way of giving back and celebrating the creativity and uniqueness of Music Row, while honoring the incredible work of songwriters whose music has touched all our lives," said Andy Bhakta, Principle Partner of Sila Developments. "People often forget that the everyday music we listen to would not be possible without songwriters. Music holds immense therapeutic power, shaping our emotions and everyday experiences. We feel truly blessed to have received these heartfelt lyrics from so many talented songwriters, as well as the support of the PLA team, in bringing 'Lyric Lane' to life here at The Motif on Music Row.""Motif on Music Row is honored to display handwritten song lyrics, album covers, signed headshots, and other cherished pieces of music history," stated President of Triumph Hospitality Katie Schultz. "We look forward to showing off these items and educating our guests on Music Row’s incredible contribution to Nashville and to the world. We hope all of our neighbors will come visit and take a stroll down Lyric Lane."“I originally met Andy through a citizens group concerned with the preservation of Music Row. I've now known and respected him for years,” says PLA Media CEO Pam Lewis. “His vision to celebrate the iconic history and soul of Music Row became the foundation for this one-of-a-kind installation called 'Lyric Lane.' Motif on Music Row is paying homage to the songwriters who built Nashville as the 'It City' it has become. The property may look different, but the spirit of this space remains vibrant and palpable.”In addition to the installation of Lyric Lane and Songwriters' Week, in honor of its history, Motif on Music Row's presidential suite was named the "United Artists Suite," and more music-related initiatives will be announced soon.ABOUT MOTIF ON MUSIC ROW:Motif offers 133 suites for short visit and extended stays in the heart of Music Row at a competitive price. Sparing no amenity or detail, each suite is outfitted with a full kitchen (which includes a full-sized refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, pots, pans, plates, silverware--everything you need to make an en-suite meal), a dining area, living room, study/work area, separate bedroom, sizable bathroom with smart, fog-free mirrors, as well as a washer and dryer. Additionally, Motif offers a world-class fitness center, heated rooftop pool with cabanas and sunbeds, pool lounge, a doggy spa and park, gated and secure parking and more. Motif is currently seeking retail partners for nearly 4,000 square feet of buildout space.

