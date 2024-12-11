Nomad Caviar Introduces Ossetra And Kaluga Hybrid Caviar Gift Sets Alongside Smoked Salmon In Hong Kong

Singapore, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Caviar, Hong Kong's premier provider of sustainable and luxurious caviar, has announced an exciting expansion of its product range and experiences. Building on its commitment to bring the best in class, NOMAD Caviar now offers an even wider selection of premium caviars, gourmet accompaniments, caviar accessories, and unique caviar gift sets in Hong Kong. For information visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/

Dedicated to providing the best in class caviar in Hong Kong, the company sources its exquisite products directly from sustainable farms, ensuring outstanding quality and ethical practices. This commitment to sustainable caviar allows the company to offer a wider reach, easy accessibility, exceptional value, and a truly guilt-free indulgent experience.

"We are delighted to introduce these new offerings to our customers in Hong Kong," said Jason Cohen, CEO of NOMAD Caviar. "Our expanded range reflects our passion for caviar and our dedication to providing a complete luxury experience, from the sourcing of our products, to the enjoyment of every delectable bite."

Caviar enthusiasts can now buy caviar online in Hong Kong from NOMAD Caviar's extensive collection. This includes the highly sought after Kaluga Hybrid, known for its rich, buttery flavour, and the prized Ossetra, with its firm texture and delicate nutty notes. From customers who seek the perfect accompaniment for a special occasion to ones who simply wish to elevate their everyday dining, the company has something to satisfy every palate.

Beyond its exceptional quality caviars, NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong presents a curated selection of bespoke gourmet accompaniments. Enjoy their signature NOMAD Salmon, carefully cured, gently dried, and smoked with a selection of fragrant wood chips, perfectly paired with their premium caviars. Or indulge in the delightful Caviar Tart, a perfect example of the company's culinary innovation that is changing how we view eating caviar. For the ultimate caviar experience, explore the range of accessories, including elegant mother-of-pearl spoons and stylish caviar bowls designed to enhance the enjoyment of this highly prized delicacy.

NOMAD Caviar also offers a range of exclusive caviar gift sets in Hong Kong, perfect for any occasion. From the "Date Night & The Perfect Gift" set, which includes a 250g tub of Ossetra or Kaluga Hybrid caviar, a Nomad serving spoon, an Atlantic Smoked Salmon fillet, and a bottle of our deliciously delicate Nomad Sake, to the extravagant "Party Pack,", which includes a kilo of our Ossetra or Kaluga Hybrid caviar and all the servery you need to enjoy it the way it should be, three Atlantic Smoked Salmon fillets, three bottles of our deliciously delicate Nomad Sake, and a bottle of Nomad vodka. These stylish curated collections make exceptional presents for caviar lovers and those being introduced to this luxurious experience for the first time.

For those seeking to deepen their appreciation of caviar, NOMAD Caviar hosts exclusive caviar-tasting events in Hong Kong. These events provide a unique opportunity to learn about different types of caviar, explore flavour profiles, and discover the art of caviar pairing. Customers can stay tuned for upcoming caviar events in Hong Kong by following the company on social media and subscribing to its newsletter.

NOMAD Caviar's commitment to customer satisfaction and accessibility extends beyond its exceptional range of products and gift sets. The company provides a convenient online shopping experience and FREE, reliable, next-day caviar delivery in Hong Kong, right to customers' doorsteps, ensuring that orders arrive fresh and on time. With delivery available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoying caviar at its best has never been easier.

"We believe that caviar should be an accessible luxury," said Cohen. "Our goal is to demystify this delicacy and encourage everyone to experience the pleasure of caviar."

To explore the expanded range of products and experiences offered by NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong, visit the website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all. Discover the world of sustainable caviar in Hong Kong and elevate one's culinary journey with NOMAD Caviar.

About NOMAD Caviar:

NOMAD Caviar is a leading provider of sustainable and luxurious caviar in Hong Kong. Committed to quality, ethical sourcing, and customer satisfaction, NOMAD Caviar offers a wide selection of premium caviars, gourmet accompaniments, and unique caviar experiences.

