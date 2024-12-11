Verbal Beginnings Opens New Early Intervention Comprehensive Autism Services Center in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a premier provider of comprehensive autism services, has officially opened the doors to its newest location in Alexandria, Virginia, serving the greater Northern Virginia area. This cutting-edge center now offers Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children aged 18 months to 6 years. In addition to early intervention ABA services, the center will soon feature Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and a variety of parent training programs and events, establishing Verbal Beginnings as the top choice for families with children on the Autism Spectrum. Dedicated to individualized care, the center will maintain a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio, ensuring personalized attention for every child.

Center Highlights

Address: 5290 Shawnee Rd, Suite 101, Alexandria, VA 22312

1:1 Therapist-to-Child Ratio

Accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence provider

Certified ACE instruction provider

ACQ-accredited healthcare organization

Indoor and outdoor play areas

Full-Day and Half-Day Program options



Alexandria, VA, is a diverse and family-friendly region home to highly-rated schools and a variety of resources for children of all needs. Verbal Beginnings is proud to serve this vibrant community, offering ABA therapy and support to help children on the autism spectrum reach their fullest potential.

More information is available at: https://www.verbalbeginnings.com/aba-therapy-alexandria-va/

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. A team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts develop individualized treatment programs to teach and increase communication, feeding, appropriate behavior, social skills, and adaptive living skills. Our team approach ensures that the most progressive techniques are used to meet each child's individual needs. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, after school and summer programs, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy and more. As an ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is committed to changing lives one child at a time. One professional at a time. www.verbalbeginnings.com

For Media Inquiries Contact: Jon Barnes, VP, Marketing 888.344.5977 marketing@verbalbeginnings.com

