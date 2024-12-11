Currency Exchange International, Corp. Announces Exchange Bank of Canada Appeal of FINTRAC’s Penalty

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (“Currency Exchange” or the “Company”) (TSX:CXI) (OTCPK:CURN) today announced that Exchange Bank of Canada (“EBC” or “the Bank”) , a federally chartered Canadian Schedule 1 bank and a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has filed a notice of appeal with the Federal Court of Canada in relation to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada’s (FINTRAC) notice of administrative monetary penalties of $2.46 million involving the Bank.

This administrative action does not assert that EBC has been involved in money laundering or terrorist financing.

“EBC takes its compliance, monitoring, and reporting obligations very seriously,” said President and CEO, Randolph Pinna. “We believe that substantial enhancements were implemented in recent years and EBC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct and regulatory compliance. EBC will continue to ensure our compliance regime keeps pace with evolving standards and industry practices.”

EBC is of the opinion that the penalty is not commensurate with the alleged violations. Given that this matter is the subject of an appeal, EBC does not intend to comment further at this time.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com.

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Online FX, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

