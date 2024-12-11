BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 6, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2024. BRT anticipates that this dividend will be included in 2025 Federal taxable income.
About BRT Apartments Corp:
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review the reports BRT files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.
Contact: Investor Relations
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com
